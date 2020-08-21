Spitz throws no hitter in opening game

Twin River senior Emilee Spitz has been no stranger to success in the circle, shutting out six teams in her career. Thursday in Schuyler she did it again while tossing a no hitter and going 4 for 6 at the plate.
The Titans' night was just getting started when Spitz drove in the first run of the season in the first inning. Twin River scored 11 more times in the first three innings to defeat the hosts in the first half of a triangular 12-0.
The Titans met stiffer competition in the second game, but senior Katie Paczosa blasted a three-run triple in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-0 lead against Blue River en route to a 4-1 victory.
This is the third year in a row that Twin River has opened its season with a triangular against Blue River and Schuyler and is 6-0 in those games.
Head coach Renae Van Driel was pleased by what she saw from her team in the first two games. She was especially impressed with Spitz, who pitched both games.
"It took a little bit of pressure off," she said. "I hope it gave the girls some confidence that if we keep working hard at practice, good things will happen that fall in the right direction for us."
Spitz and junior Whitney Schmidt led the team offensively, with four hits in six at bats each. Spitz sent four runners home and Schmidt scored twice. Sophomore Faith Zimmer hit the first home run of the season for the Titans.
Twin River 12, Schuyler 0: Twin River's offense overpowered Schuyler. The Titans scored four in the first, two in the second and six in the third to win by a three-inning mercy rule.
In her first appearance in the circle, Spitz threw a no hitter. She struck out seven batters and walked none.
"I think they did an awesome job," Van Driel said. "My pitcher went out there and she threw strong and was confident with herself out there on the mound. Our at bats were selective and they were swinging at the right stuff and they were executing bunts and little things."
Twin River 4, Blue River 1: Blue River managed to keep the Titan's bats quiet for the first three innings, only allowing two hits before a Schmidt single and two consecutive walks loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth.
Freshman Delaney Reeg hit a hard grounder towards second base allowing Schmidt to break the scoreless tie. Paczosa's triple stretched the lead to 4-0.
Blue River tried to rally in the top of the sixth, starting with a one-out home run to close the gap to 4-1. But Spitz shut the door on the comeback, striking out two of the next four batters.
"I think they did a really good job. They kept their energy high even though we got some runners on base," Van Driel said. "(Spitz) didn't let that get to her and she came back and started pitching really strong. ...Our bats came down to figuring out the timing of the pitcher."
Twin River is in action next at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in a tournament at Wayne.
The top teams in the tournament are Class B No. 9 Wayne (Lincoln Journal State Ratings) and Class C No. 7 Arlington.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
