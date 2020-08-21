Spitz throws no hitter in opening game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twin River senior Emilee Spitz has been no stranger to success in the circle, shutting out six teams in her career. Thursday in Schuyler she did it again while tossing a no hitter and going 4 for 6 at the plate.

The Titans' night was just getting started when Spitz drove in the first run of the season in the first inning. Twin River scored 11 more times in the first three innings to defeat the hosts in the first half of a triangular 12-0.

The Titans met stiffer competition in the second game, but senior Katie Paczosa blasted a three-run triple in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-0 lead against Blue River en route to a 4-1 victory.

This is the third year in a row that Twin River has opened its season with a triangular against Blue River and Schuyler and is 6-0 in those games.

Head coach Renae Van Driel was pleased by what she saw from her team in the first two games. She was especially impressed with Spitz, who pitched both games.