Sports on deck

Wednesday
Baseball
Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors at Hooper/Scribner
Hooper Field 7 p.m.
Thursday
Baseball
Cornerstone Insurance Seniors at Kearney
Kearney Memorial Field 5 & 7:30 p.m.
CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Kearney
Pawnee Park Legion Field 5 & 7:30 p.m.
Motorsports
US 30 Speedway 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Baseball
Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds vs. Battle Creek
Pawnee Park 5:30 p.m.
Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors vs. Battle Creek
Pawnee Park 8 p.m.
Saturday
Baseball
Columbus Cornerstone Seniors vs. Lexington
Pawnee Park Legion Field 1 & 3:30 p.m.
Monday
Baseball
Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds at Wisner-Pilger/Howells Dodge
Wisner Ball Field 5:30 p.m.
Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors at Wisner-Pilger/Howells Dodge
Wisner Ball Field 8 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!