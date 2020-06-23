You are the owner of this article.
Sports on deck
Sports on deck

Krae Lavicky smashes a drive to the outfield in Monday's 10-2 Reds win at Pawnee Park Legion Field.

 NATE TENOPIR THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Wednesday

Baseball

Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors at Hooper/Scribner

Hooper Field 7 p.m.

Thursday

Baseball

Cornerstone Insurance Seniors at Kearney

Kearney Memorial Field 5 & 7:30 p.m.

CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Kearney

Pawnee Park Legion Field 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Motorsports

US 30 Speedway 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Baseball

Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds vs. Battle Creek

Pawnee Park 5:30 p.m.

Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors vs. Battle Creek

Pawnee Park 8 p.m.

Saturday

Baseball

Columbus Cornerstone Seniors vs. Lexington

Pawnee Park Legion Field 1 & 3:30 p.m.

Monday

Baseball

Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds at Wisner-Pilger/Howells Dodge

Wisner Ball Field 5:30 p.m.

Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors at Wisner-Pilger/Howells Dodge

Wisner Ball Field 8 p.m.

