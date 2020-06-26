Sports On Deck

Saturday
Baseball
Columbus Seniors vs. Lexington
Pawnee Park Legion Field 1 & 3:30 p.m.
Twin River Senior Tournament
Sunday
Baseball
Albion Juniors vs. Ord
Albion Sports Complex 5 p.m.
Twin River Senior Tournament
Monday
Baseball
Cornerstone Seniors vs. Grand Island
Pawnee Park 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Junior Reds at Wisner-Pilger/Howells Dodge
Dodge Ball Field 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview Seniors at Wisner-Pilger/Howells Dodge
Dodge Ball Field 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Baseball
CUFCU Junior Blues vs. South Sioux City
Pawnee Park 5 & 7:30 p.m.
