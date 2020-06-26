You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sports On Deck
View Comments

Sports On Deck

{{featured_button_text}}
ColinFlyr.jpg

Colin Flyr races around third base for a 2-0 lead in Thursday's Cornerstone win over Fremont.

 NATE TENOPIR, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Saturday

Baseball

Columbus Seniors vs. Lexington

Pawnee Park Legion Field 1 & 3:30 p.m.

Twin River Senior Tournament

Sunday

Baseball

Albion Juniors vs. Ord

Albion Sports Complex 5 p.m.

Twin River Senior Tournament

Monday

Baseball

Cornerstone Seniors vs. Grand Island

Pawnee Park 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Junior Reds at Wisner-Pilger/Howells Dodge

Dodge Ball Field 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview Seniors at Wisner-Pilger/Howells Dodge

Dodge Ball Field 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Baseball

CUFCU Junior Blues vs. South Sioux City

Pawnee Park 5 & 7:30 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Kracl leads Reds to win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News