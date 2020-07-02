Sports on Deck

Return to homepage ×
Sunday
Cornerstone Seniors at North Platte
Bill Wood Field 1 & 3:30 p.m.
Albion Juniors at SOS
Shelby 4 p.m.
Albion Seniors at SOS
Shelby 6:30 p.m.
Monday
CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Grand Island
Pawnee Park 5 & 7:30
Tuesday
Junior Reds vs. Pierce
Pawnee Park 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview Seniors vs. Pierce
Pawnee Park 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Cornerstone Seniors vs. Elkhorn
Pawnee Park 6:30 p.m.
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
