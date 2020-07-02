You are the owner of this article.
Sports on Deck

YuriskyRivera.jpg

Yurisky Rivera is congratulated at first base by assistant coach Tyler Richters following an RBI base hit on Thursday night.

 NATE TENOPIR THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Sunday

Cornerstone Seniors at North Platte

Bill Wood Field 1 & 3:30 p.m.

Albion Juniors at SOS

Shelby 4 p.m.

Albion Seniors at SOS

Shelby 6:30 p.m.

Monday

CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Grand Island

Pawnee Park 5 & 7:30

Tuesday

Junior Reds vs. Pierce

Pawnee Park 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview Seniors vs. Pierce

Pawnee Park 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Cornerstone Seniors vs. Elkhorn

Pawnee Park 6:30 p.m.

