You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sports on Deck
View Comments

Sports on Deck

{{featured_button_text}}
EliOsten.jpg

Reds coach Travis Tessendorf waves Eli Osten home for a run during Monday's win over Wayne.

 NATE TENOPIR THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Wednesday

Junior Reds at Arlington

Arlington Ball Fields 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview Seniors at Arlington

Arlington Ball Fields 8 p.m.

Thursday

Baseball

CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Lincoln SE

Pawnee Park 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Seniors at Hastings

Duncan Field 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Albion Juniors vs. Twin River

Albion Sports Complex 5:30 p.m.

Albion Seniors vs. Twin River

Albion Sports Complex 8 p.m.

Motorsports

US 30 Dirt Track Racing

Hot Laps 7:30, Racing 8 p.m.

Sunday

Cornerstone Seniors at North Platte

Bill Wood Field 1 & 3:30 p.m.

Albion Juniors at SOS

Shelby 4 p.m.

Albion Seniors at SOS

Shelby 6:30 p.m.

Monday

CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Grand Island

Pawnee Park 5 & 7:30

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The one that got away
Sports

The one that got away

  • Updated

There are occasional anglers, avid fishermen and a one-of-a-kind named Bob Story of Central City.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cornerstone sweeps past Lexington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News