Sports On Deck

Friday
Baseball
Junior Reds vs. Battle Creek
Pawnee Park 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview Seniors vs. Battle Creek
Pawnee Park 8 p.m.
Albion Juniors at O'Neill
Schaffer Park 5:45 p.m.
Albion Seniors vs. BDS
Silver Creek 5 p.m.
Twin River Senior Tournament
Saturday
Baseball
Columbus Seniors vs. Lexington
Pawnee Park Legion Field 1 & 3:30 p.m.
Twin River Senior Tournament
Sunday
Baseball
Albion Juniors vs. Ord
Albion Sports Complex 5 p.m.
Twin River Senior Tournament
Monday
Baseball
Junior Reds at Wisner-Pilger/Howells Dodge
Dodge Ball Field 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview Seniors at Wisner-Pilger/Howells Dodge
Dodge Ball Field 8 p.m.
