Sports On Deck
Sports On Deck

LayneForney.jpg

Haustny Forney looks to first for a throw in Friday's Bank of the Valley season opener.

 ABBIE TESSENDORF COURTESY PHOTO

Friday

Baseball

Junior Reds vs. Battle Creek

Pawnee Park 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview Seniors vs. Battle Creek

Pawnee Park 8 p.m.

Albion Juniors at O'Neill

Schaffer Park 5:45 p.m.

Albion Seniors vs. BDS

Silver Creek 5 p.m.

Twin River Senior Tournament

Saturday

Baseball

Columbus Seniors vs. Lexington

Pawnee Park Legion Field 1 & 3:30 p.m.

Twin River Senior Tournament

Sunday

Baseball

Albion Juniors vs. Ord

Albion Sports Complex 5 p.m.

Twin River Senior Tournament

Monday

Baseball

Junior Reds at Wisner-Pilger/Howells Dodge

Dodge Ball Field 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview Seniors at Wisner-Pilger/Howells Dodge

Dodge Ball Field 8 p.m.

