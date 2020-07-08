You are the owner of this article.
Sports on Deck
Sports on Deck

EliKruse.jpg

Eli Kruse motors around third and heads home in Monday's Junior Blues doubleheader.

 NATE TENOPIR THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Thursday

Motor Sports

US 30 Speedway 8 p.m.

Baseball

Junior Reds vs. West Point

Pawnee Park 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview Seniors vs. West Point

Pawnee Park 8 p.m.

Albion Juniors vs. Wayne 

Albion 5:30 p.m.

Albion Seniors vs Wayne 

Albion 8 p.m.

Friday

Junior Blues at Bellevue East Tournament 

Saturday

Cornerstone Seniors at Lincoln Southeast 

Lincoln 1 p.m. 

Junior Blues at Bellevue East Tournament 

SOS Juniors vs BDS 

Shelby 5 p.m.

SOS Seniors vs BDS 

Shelby 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Cornerstone Seniors vs Waverly 

Pawnee Park 12:30 & 3:00 p.m.

CUFCU Junior Blues at Bellevue East Tournament 

Twin River Juniors vs Albion 

Silver Creek 3 p.m.

Twin River Seniors vs Albion

Silver Creek 5 p.m.

SOS Juniors at Beatrice 

Beatrice 1 p.m.

SOS Seniors at Beatrice 

Beatrice 3:30 p.m.

