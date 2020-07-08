Sports on Deck

Thursday
Motor Sports
US 30 Speedway 8 p.m.
Baseball
Junior Reds vs. West Point
Pawnee Park 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview Seniors vs. West Point
Pawnee Park 8 p.m.
Albion Juniors vs. Wayne
Albion 5:30 p.m.
Albion Seniors vs Wayne
Albion 8 p.m.
Friday
Junior Blues at Bellevue East Tournament
Saturday
Cornerstone Seniors at Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln 1 p.m.
Junior Blues at Bellevue East Tournament
SOS Juniors vs BDS
Shelby 5 p.m.
SOS Seniors vs BDS
Shelby 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Cornerstone Seniors vs Waverly
Pawnee Park 12:30 & 3:00 p.m.
CUFCU Junior Blues at Bellevue East Tournament
Twin River Juniors vs Albion
Silver Creek 3 p.m.
Twin River Seniors vs Albion
Silver Creek 5 p.m.
SOS Juniors at Beatrice
Beatrice 1 p.m.
SOS Seniors at Beatrice
Beatrice 3:30 p.m.
