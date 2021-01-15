St. Ed boys win back-to-back

"I challenged the boys to play with high energy on defense and offense. They came out and set the tone right away in the first quarter," Roscoe said. "The boys played great defense forcing turnovers and allowing us to get out and run. Then on offense we attacked the hoop and capitalized on the size advantage we had on the inside. The whole game, besides a slight lull in the second quarter, the boys worked hard on defense."

Heartland Lutheran 35, St. Edwad girls 25: Although it was an offensive struggle for both sides, Heartland Lutheran found a scoring touch in the first eight minutes built a 10-point lead. That was too much to overcome for a St. Ed squad that hit just 7 of 41.

Senior Emma Olson led the Beavers with 12 points.

"The slow start was a combination of not executing on the offensive and defensive ends right out of the gate. We were a step slow on defense and didn't box out well enough, and offensively we were too stagnant and not finding shots within the offense," coach Tyler Gray said. "It got better as the game went along and we were able to cut their lead to four on two separate occasions early in the fourth quarter but just couldn't get enough stops defensively or baskets to fall on the offensive end."