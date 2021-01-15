St. Ed boys win back-to-back

The Saint Edward boys used defense to build a double-digit lead in the first quarter and used that momentum to earn their fifth win of the season and their first back-to-back wins of the year.
St. Ed also defeated High Plains on Jan. 9 63-35.
The Beavers gave up just two first-quarter points to the Red Hornets, had their lead trimmed to seven at halftime but then came out with another strong defensive effort that put the game away in the third. St. Ed gave up five in that quarter and picked up a 45-32 victory.
"I have challenged the boys all year to play hard nose in your face defense. These past two games, they have stepped up to the challenge," coach Michael Roscoe said. 'We want to make it miserable for the opposing team when they bring the ball up the court. The boys did a great job of that to start the game and it led to easy buckets on the offensive end."
Senior Brandon Merrell led the offense with 10 points. Payton Fitcher was one point off of joining him in double figures. Six total Beavers scored.
Jan. 9 - St. Ed boys 63, High Plains 35: The Beavers were just as good on defense five days earlier when they held the Storm just three points in the first eight minutes.
Merrell had 20 points, Isaac Roberts 17 and Ian Reardon 11. St. Ed led 22-3 after the first quarter, had 15 offensive rebounds and had one of its best shooting nights of the year - hitting on 43%.
"I challenged the boys to play with high energy on defense and offense. They came out and set the tone right away in the first quarter," Roscoe said. "The boys played great defense forcing turnovers and allowing us to get out and run. Then on offense we attacked the hoop and capitalized on the size advantage we had on the inside. The whole game, besides a slight lull in the second quarter, the boys worked hard on defense."
Heartland Lutheran 35, St. Edwad girls 25: Although it was an offensive struggle for both sides, Heartland Lutheran found a scoring touch in the first eight minutes built a 10-point lead. That was too much to overcome for a St. Ed squad that hit just 7 of 41.
Senior Emma Olson led the Beavers with 12 points.
"The slow start was a combination of not executing on the offensive and defensive ends right out of the gate. We were a step slow on defense and didn't box out well enough, and offensively we were too stagnant and not finding shots within the offense," coach Tyler Gray said. "It got better as the game went along and we were able to cut their lead to four on two separate occasions early in the fourth quarter but just couldn't get enough stops defensively or baskets to fall on the offensive end."
Jan 9 - High Plains 51, St. Edward girls 20: The Storm had double digits in each quarter while St. Ed scored no more than seven each frame and shot 16 percent. An 11-2 deficit at the start of the fourth turned into a 23-9 hole at halftime.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.