St. Francis boys searching for answers after skid stretches to three

St. Francis boys basketball has gone back to the drawing board, in a way, following a pair of losses over the weekend.
A loss to No. 6 Wynot in the final of the holiday tournament means the Flyers have now lost three in a row for the first time in four seasons.
St. Francis was defeated by 8-4 C-2 team Howells-Dodge 61-45 on Friday then suffered a 72-49 setback to D-1 No. 1 Burwell on Saturday.
In the last three losses, the Flyers have been held to under 50 points. The previous seven wins each included at least 54 points.
St. Francis will look to get back on track Friday at C-2 5-5 squad Clarkson/Leigh.
"We need to keep improving in every area," coach Eric Kessler said. "We have played some very good teams and have been exposed in some areas that we have to find ways to get better at."
Burwell 72, St. Francis 49: Junior Tanner Pfeifer had 23 points but no other Flyer had more than eight. The combination of Barak Birch and Carter Mann combined for 48 points for Burwell.
St. Francis trailed by 10 at the half then gave up 24 points in the third and fell into a 21-point hole to start the fourth quarter.
Burwell is a perfect 12-0 and has won every game but two by at least 10 points.
"Burwell is a very good team and simply played better than us in every aspect," Kessler said.
Howells-Dodge 61, St. Francis 45: Cold shooting and turnovers led just four Flyer points in the fourth quarter and had St. Francis trailing by nine at halftime. The Flyers cut it to five at the start of the fourth but the Jags hit key shots and made free throws to pull away.
"Howells is a very good defensive team," Kessler said, "and we really struggled to score consistently against them."
