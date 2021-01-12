St. Francis girls still perfect after blowout weekend

St. Francis girls basketball used a familiar formula to overwhelm two opponents in the early going and ran its record to a perfect 11-0 after wins Friday and Saturday.

It was a 27-7 lead over Burwell on Saturday that led to a 69-25 victory. The gap was 30-9 at Howells-Dodge the next night that started a 75-33 victory.

The wins improved the Flyers to 11-0, made them one of just four remaining unbeaten teams in Class D-2 and one of just 13 in Nebraska.

Eleven wins in a row at the start of the schedule is one short of three years ago when St. Francis started 12-0 in a season that ended in the D-2 state championship game.

The team faces a tough back-to-back later this week when it goes to C-1 Pierce on Thursday to face an 8-0 squad then travels to Clarkson on Friday for a showdown with 13-0 and C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh.

Senior Allison Weidner just missed out on three straight games of 30 points or more when she had 29 in Friday's win. She has hit the 30-point mark this season five times. According to MaxPreps.com, she leads all of Nebraska with an average of 28 points per game.