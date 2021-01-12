St. Francis girls still perfect after blowout weekend

St. Francis girls basketball used a familiar formula to overwhelm two opponents in the early going and ran its record to a perfect 11-0 after wins Friday and Saturday.
It was a 27-7 lead over Burwell on Saturday that led to a 69-25 victory. The gap was 30-9 at Howells-Dodge the next night that started a 75-33 victory.
The wins improved the Flyers to 11-0, made them one of just four remaining unbeaten teams in Class D-2 and one of just 13 in Nebraska.
Eleven wins in a row at the start of the schedule is one short of three years ago when St. Francis started 12-0 in a season that ended in the D-2 state championship game.
The team faces a tough back-to-back later this week when it goes to C-1 Pierce on Thursday to face an 8-0 squad then travels to Clarkson on Friday for a showdown with 13-0 and C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh.
Senior Allison Weidner just missed out on three straight games of 30 points or more when she had 29 in Friday's win. She has hit the 30-point mark this season five times. According to MaxPreps.com, she leads all of Nebraska with an average of 28 points per game.
St. Francis 69, Burwell 25: Weidner scored 30 and was nearly perfect shooting at 14 of 15 from the floor. The Flyers forced 30 turnovers and used those to build a large early lead.
Senior Alissa Kosch joined Weidner in double figures with 12 points. Junior Kaylee Stricklin had 13 rebounds including nine on the offensive end.
The first quarter lead grew to 27-7 then 41-19 at halftime. The Flyers only allowed six points over the final 16 minutes.
"Our defensive pressure was key for us against Burwell," coach Bryan Reichuth said. "Burwell has a nice team, so our pressure made a difference. We created turnovers and used those for points early.
St. Francis 75, Howells Dodge 33: The Flyers had their highest-scoring first quarter of the season and knocked down a season-high in 3-pointers.
St. Francis scored 30 points in the first eight minutes thanks to perimeter makes by Weidner, Kosch, Emma and Hannah Baumgart. The Flyers hit seven 3s on the night, were 7 of 13 from long range and 30 of 55 overall.
Weidner scored 29, Stricklin 15 and Kosch 11. Stricklin was a force on the glass, grabbing 12 rebounds and nine offensively.
St. Francis forced 20 turnovers and forced Howells-Dodge to take 19 of its 41 shots from distance. The Jaguars hit just 3 of 19 from out there.
Following a 30-9 first quarter lead, St. Francis remained hot from beyond the arc and put 27 more up on the scoreboard for a 57-20 advantage.
"We played a very good first half and were hitting on all cylinders," Reichmuth said. "Our press was effective, our defense was intense and we were hitting our outside shots."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.