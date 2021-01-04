St. Francis girls take holiday crown, boys suffer first loss

Although the ratings had changed prior to the first tip-off of the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament, fans were still in store for quite the series of games between the best Nebraska girls high school basketball had to offer last week.

Humphrey Saint Francis, Crofton, and the hosts all began the season No. 1 in their respective classes. Wynot, the fourth team, was also listed in the D-2 top five. West Point-Beemer suffered two losses before the tournament tipped off, but remained in the top 10 of C-1 and made the tournament one of the most loaded in the state.

The St. Francis girls emerged as champions on Thursday in a 50-40 win over the hosts. The Flyers are 8-0 and one of the last 19 remaining unbeaten teams in the state - one of just three in D-2.

The St. Francis boys fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in the title match shortly thereafter. Rated No. 2 in D-2, the Flyer boys suffered a 51-40 defeat to unranked Wynot.