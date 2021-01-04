St. Francis girls take holiday crown, boys suffer first loss

Although the ratings had changed prior to the first tip-off of the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament, fans were still in store for quite the series of games between the best Nebraska girls high school basketball had to offer last week.
Humphrey Saint Francis, Crofton, and the hosts all began the season No. 1 in their respective classes. Wynot, the fourth team, was also listed in the D-2 top five. West Point-Beemer suffered two losses before the tournament tipped off, but remained in the top 10 of C-1 and made the tournament one of the most loaded in the state.
The St. Francis girls emerged as champions on Thursday in a 50-40 win over the hosts. The Flyers are 8-0 and one of the last 19 remaining unbeaten teams in the state - one of just three in D-2.
The St. Francis boys fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in the title match shortly thereafter. Rated No. 2 in D-2, the Flyer boys suffered a 51-40 defeat to unranked Wynot.
St. Francis Girls 50, West Point-Beemer 40: A 16-5 start to the game gave St. Francis an advantage it would never relinquish. Though the Flyers hit just 32% (18 of 57), they also limited the Cadets to 31% and had 17 offensive rebounds.
West Point-Beemer held St. Francis senior point guard Allison Weidner to a season-low 11 points, but she also had 16 rebounds (13 defensively) and dished out six assists.
Kaylee Stricklin and Alissa Kosch both had four offensive rebounds. Stricklin led St. Francis with 17 points, many on offensive putbacks, while Kosch was just behind her with 12 points.
The Flyer defense forced the Cadets to play from the outside. They took 24 3-pointers and hit just four.
Despite the fact that West Point-Beemer had 24 defensive rebounds and 28 total, St. Francis still won that category by 20 thanks to the work on the offensive glass.
Wynot 50, St. Francis Boys 41: The Flyers led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter then failed to score more than 10 points in the next three.
Tanner Pfeifer's 15 points and 10 rebounds gave him a double-double but no other St. Francis player had more than eight points.
"We got off to a good start but really struggled after the first quarter to score consistently," coach Eric Kessler said. "A lot of credit goes to Wynot, as they are a very good team that did a nice job defensively against us.
"We will have to have a great week of practice to improve in some areas that Wynot took advantage of if we are going to be competitive in our games this weekend against two of the best teams in D-1 in Howells-Dodge and Burwell."
