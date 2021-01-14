Sterup, Graham crowned at Malcolm Invite

Cross County/Osceola wrestling put three team members on top the podium and had three others take bronze on Saturday at the Malcolm Invite.

Cameron Graham and Kyle Sterup, both ranked at the top of their respective weight classes by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association both earned gold while Channer Marsden (145 pounds), Bryce Reed (160) and Terrance Hayes (285) all bounced back from losses for third place.

The event was competed as a round robin tournament among 11 teams. CCO scored 128.5 points and took fourth place. Yutan was the class of the field with four gold medalists and seven in the finals. The Chieftains were 27.5 points ahead of the runners up.

Graham's tournament gold maintained his perfect record and made him 22-0 on the season. Sterup has lost just once and is now 21-1.

CCO had 14 in action but did not have a representative in three weight classes. There were four Twisters in the 145-pound competition.

Graham rose to the top of the podium on the strength of three falls and a 25-9 technical fall. Sterup claimed the gold medal with five pins - three in first period and two in the second.