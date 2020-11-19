Storm look back on banner year

The Storm then went 2-0 in the D1-6 subdistrict tournament defeating Palmer (5-21) and Central Valley (13-13) before losing to No. 4 BDS (29-5) for a ticket to state.

The success raised a lot of support in the community.

"It was kind of like we were going to state on the day we played the district final," Klingsporn said. "They had a send off. The fire trucks came and led us out of town for the first mile. So many people were parked along the roads and honking and made road signs. It was awesome just to see how much support the community has for us and how proud they were of the team for making it that far."

Klingsporn credited the success to teamwork and a tight bond between the players. The hot start also allowed High Plains to get in a grove and build momentum throughout the season.

"I think just as the season progressed, the girls got closer as a team and their confidence really started to build," Klingsporn said. "The more games we played, and the more games we won, I think they had this sense of, 'We can do this. We're a good team that can go out and compete.' I think just that sense of confidence and working together as a team were two big strengths.

This was the final season for three seniors - Sarah Person, Brianna Wilshusen and Brooke Bannister.