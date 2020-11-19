Storm look back on banner year

High Plains volleyball reached unprecedented heights this past year under first-year coach Brittany Klingsporn.
The Storm made it to the district final for the first time in school history and posted just the second winning record since 2007, finishing with a 19-14 record.
"It definitely exceeded my expectations," Klingsporn said. "As a first-year coach, I didn't really know what to expect, in all honesty. I knew coming in we had a lot of talent. Not a big team, because we didn't have very many girls, but a lot of talent coming up.
"I kind of thought we would have a pretty decent season, but in the end we did a lot better than I originally planned on at the beginning, so it was pretty awesome."
High Plains had a hot start to the season going 12-6 through the month of September. Five of the six losses came to teams with winning records, including three class C2 opponents. The biggest victories based on wildcard points came at the end of the month. High Plains defeated Dorchester (13-13) and McCool Junction (16-12).
October proved to be a little more challenging, but High Plains managed to close out the regular season 5-5 in the final 10 matches. Four of the five losses came against teams with winning records, and the biggest victory came against Hampton (16-13) in the Crossroads Conference Tournament.
The Storm then went 2-0 in the D1-6 subdistrict tournament defeating Palmer (5-21) and Central Valley (13-13) before losing to No. 4 BDS (29-5) for a ticket to state.
The success raised a lot of support in the community.
"It was kind of like we were going to state on the day we played the district final," Klingsporn said. "They had a send off. The fire trucks came and led us out of town for the first mile. So many people were parked along the roads and honking and made road signs. It was awesome just to see how much support the community has for us and how proud they were of the team for making it that far."
Klingsporn credited the success to teamwork and a tight bond between the players. The hot start also allowed High Plains to get in a grove and build momentum throughout the season.
"I think just as the season progressed, the girls got closer as a team and their confidence really started to build," Klingsporn said. "The more games we played, and the more games we won, I think they had this sense of, 'We can do this. We're a good team that can go out and compete.' I think just that sense of confidence and working together as a team were two big strengths.
This was the final season for three seniors - Sarah Person, Brianna Wilshusen and Brooke Bannister.
Wilshusen led the Storm with 235 kills and served 39 aces. She also had 222 digs, 13 assists and five blocks. Bannister led High Plains in blocks with 44, recorded 211 kills, 37 aces, 183 digs and 28 assists.
"All three of them played a big leadership role," Klingsporn said. "Especially throughout the season, I feel like they took their leadership roles and grew as leaders and definitely helped lead the team to that district final."
The Storm will return four juniors, three sophomores and one freshman. Klingsporn is hoping the team can build off the momentum of this season and build towards more success in the future.
"We talked before the district match about how proud we were just to be there," she said. "After the game I just told the girls just how proud I was and told them to look out in the stands. We lost and yet everybody was cheering for them and so supportive and proud of them. I told them there was nothing to hang your heads about that game or the whole season."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
