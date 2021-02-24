Subdistrict Wrap: HSF, others advance to finals

Nine area schools will be competing for a subdistrict championship on Thursday night with Scotus Central Catholic, Boone Central, Clarkson/Leigh, Cross County, Twin River, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Howells-Dodge, Osceola and Humphrey St. Francis all winning subdistrict semifinals on Tuesday.
Not all teams in the area celebrated, though, as many saw their season come to an end earlier this week, including Schuyler, David City, Aquinas, Lakeview, East Butler, Shelby-Rising City, High Plains and St. Edward.
Blair 48, Schuyler 34: Schuyler's season came to an end in the B-5 subdistrict semifinal on Monday at Bennington after Blair went on a 24-12 run in the second half.
Senior Easton Hall led the team with 17 points and senior Oscar Velez added six. Hall also grabbed nine rebounds and senior Aaron Langemeier dished out four assists.
Bishop Neumann 52, David City 36: Neumann scored 23 points off 22 David City turnovers to end the Scouts season in the C1-5 subdistrict in Wahoo on Monday.
Caden Denker scored a team-high 15 points and Jordan Kracel added 11. Brock Dubbs grabbed eight rebounds and Seth Golden dished out three assists.
C-1 No. 8 North Bend Central 60, Aquinas Catholic 49: North Bend built a 10-point lead in the first half proving to be the difference in the C1-5 subdistrict in Wahoo on Tuesday.
Kyle Napier led the Monarchs with 17 points hitting three 3s.
Boone Central 71, Madison 37: Boone Central raced out to a 23-3 lead in the first quarter in the C1-6 subdistrict in Albion on Tuesday and closed the game on a 15-7 run.
The Cardinals are 4-2 in their last six games.
Clarkson/Leigh 52, Wisner-Pilger 37: Carter Hanel, Trevor Zulkoski and Kyle Kasik all scored in the double figures leading the Patriots to a victory in the C2-3 subdistrict on Tuesday.
Hanel led the Patriots with 18 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.
C-2 No. 5 Cross County 57, Nebraska Christian 44: Cross County only led by five points entering the fourth quarter but went on a 17-9 run in the final eight minutes in the C2-9 subdistrict in Stromsburg on Tuesday.
The Cougars are on a 7-game win streak.
Twin River 52, Arcadia/Loup City 44: Twin River led 20-19 at halftime but went on a 21-8 run in the third quarter in the C2-9 subdistrict in Stromsburg on Tuesday.
Twin River is 3-2 in its last five games.
Omaha Christian Academy 63, East Butler 59: East Butler trailed by 13 entering the fourth quarter of Tuesday's D1-2 subdistrict in Mead and battled back to within four but it was too little too late.
Alex Pierce led the Tigers with 18 points, Bouc grabbed nine rebounds, Borgman dished out six assists.
D-1 No. 7 Howells-Dodge 61, Stanton 44: Howells-Dodge held a 17-point lead in the first half and held on for the victory in the D3-1 subdistrict in Humphrey on Tuesday.
The Jaguars are 3-2 in their last five games.
Fullerton 53, Shelby-Rising City 51 (OT): Shelby-Rising City held a seven-point lead going into the fourth but couldn’t hold on. They had an opportunity to win the game with two seconds left in regulation and missed a free throw and missed a shot with a minute left in overtime to take the lead in the D1-8 subdistrict in Greely on Tuesday.
Micky Hoatson scored 12 points and Colin Wingard grabbed 10 rebounds.
D-2 No. 8 Osceola 63, Nebraska Lutheran 42: Sophomore Isaiah Zelasney scored 26 points and Osceola opened the game on a 22-8 run in the D2-3 subdistrict in Osceola on Tuesday.
Freshman Kale Gustafson added 11 and grabbed nine rebounds. Senior Carson Watts dished out five assists.
D-2 No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis 71, Winside 23: Tanner Pfeifer scored 22 points and swiped six steals in the D2-4 subdistrict in Humphrey on Tuesday.
HSF led by 36 at halftime and held Winside to 12 in the final two quarters.
Pender 57, St. Edward 32: St. Edward only trailed by six after the first quarter but Pender continued to pull away in the D2-4 subdistrict in Humphrey on Tuesday.
Senior Brandon Merrell scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.
