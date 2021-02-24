Subdistrict Wrap: HSF, others advance to finals

Kyle Napier led the Monarchs with 17 points hitting three 3s.

Boone Central 71, Madison 37: Boone Central raced out to a 23-3 lead in the first quarter in the C1-6 subdistrict in Albion on Tuesday and closed the game on a 15-7 run.

The Cardinals are 4-2 in their last six games.

Clarkson/Leigh 52, Wisner-Pilger 37: Carter Hanel, Trevor Zulkoski and Kyle Kasik all scored in the double figures leading the Patriots to a victory in the C2-3 subdistrict on Tuesday.

Hanel led the Patriots with 18 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.

C-2 No. 5 Cross County 57, Nebraska Christian 44: Cross County only led by five points entering the fourth quarter but went on a 17-9 run in the final eight minutes in the C2-9 subdistrict in Stromsburg on Tuesday.

The Cougars are on a 7-game win streak.

Twin River 52, Arcadia/Loup City 44: Twin River led 20-19 at halftime but went on a 21-8 run in the third quarter in the C2-9 subdistrict in Stromsburg on Tuesday.

Twin River is 3-2 in its last five games.