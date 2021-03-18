Sweatbox boxing presents March Mayhem

Boxers from all over the state and even some outside of Nebraska will be throwing leather this Saturday during Sweatbox Boxing Club's March Mayhem at Ag Park.

The door will open at 2 p.m., with the fight beginning at 4 p.m. The last fight should be around 9 p.m.

General admission is $10 while ringside seating is $20.

Mask will be required except for when eating or drinking.

Proceeds will be distributed equally between the Arc of the Platte County, Sweatbox boxing club and Melvin Pineda's father's medical fund. Pineda is a friend of Nick Schleich who is the owner and trainer at Sweatbox.

This is the second event that Sweatbox has held at Ag Park after its September Slugfest.

"We have a lot more fighters interested this time around," Schleich said. "We have teams from five different states coming, 20 some teams, over 80 fighters have signed up so far."

Schleich is hoping to have around 20 to 30 fights.

There will be three local fighters from Columbus that train out of Sweatbox - Boston Lucht, Noah Busler, Bracen Christensen.