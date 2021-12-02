CHS Swimming: AM radio drives small but mighty group of Discoverers

The kind of commitment needed to be a successful swimmer also requires a certain level of balance. At Columbus High, that balance is provided by the tunes from AM radio.

Discoverer swimmers are asked to participate in two-a-day workouts throughout the season, either both sessions at the pool or one in the water and one in the weight room. Those in the program are almost always dragging behind their classmates during the day, near the point of exhaustion. It's a lot of work and a major time commitment.

To stay on track and emotionally involved, there also has to be a bit of fun. For CHS, fun is often generated by AM radio, though not through an electronic device. AM radio is the nickname given to the musical stylings of Alex Freshour and Mavzuna Rozikov - Alex and Mavy, AM.

It started with Alexis Haynes and Maddi Schulz. Freshour and Roziov have taken up the mantle and are two of the team's four captains for this season.

"We're good singers, just so you know," Freshour joked.

Rozikov was a little bit more modest: "We're encouraging each other and making it fun; because if it's not fun, no one wants to be there," she said. "If we lighten the mood a little bit that give us a little extra motivation to better ourselves, get through practice and come back in the afternoon."

Early on during a training session in the weight room, someone realized that despite the graduations of Haynes and Schulz, there was still a potential for AM radio. Freshour and Mozikov were happy to keep the tradition going.

The playlist is always open to suggestions. Currently it's a lot of Christmas carols.

AM radio is a response to the development of the program into one that won't accept anything but the best. Coach Alyssa Dillon and the Columbus High swimming program are asking more of the athletes than ever before.

That kind of a standard isn't the most popular. It's perhaps a major reason why the team welcomed its smallest roster in quite some time when official training began in the middle of November. The Discoverers have fewer than 30 combined boys and girls with just a few more girls overall. It's the lowest number of available swimmers in quite some time.

Initially, that sounds like a step back. But in Alyssa Dillon's third year she sees the numbers challenge as progress.

It's an indication that culture and expectations are clearly in place. Swimming isn't for everyone; it's hard, it requires tremendous will, a major time commitment, early mornings and a few months where it seems like there's never any extra energy to spare. Only the proper commitment can produce results.

"We have a small group of leaders but they are all amazing leaders," Dillon said. "They've been with me for three years now, most of their high school careers, and we've really built a great relationship. We've gotten down to a rhythm of what's expected when you show up and what you need to get done."

That approach led to four girls and six boys events at the state meet. The girls qualified all three relays and one individual event. The boys sent two of three relays and four individual qualifiers. Josue Mendez made the consolation finals in the 100-yard breast stroke. No other event advanced to the medal round on Saturday.

The Discoverers haven't won a state medal since 2016. The girls haven't taken home any hardware since 2014.

Graduations of major contributors and smaller numbers make that a challenge again for this upcoming winter. But while CHS will be the smallest and least heralded team everywhere it goes, Dillon knows the right mindset is in place to begin changing that status.

"We have lower numbers, but I think it's one of those quality over quantity," she said. "We definitely have some great quality coming through, and I'll take that."

Dillon has had to spend extra time after practice when some of the newcomers and rookies have requested extra time working on starts or turns. She, like everyone else, would often like to just call it a day prepare for the next. But this kind of level of want-to hasn't always been there in the past.

"We're really green and we have a lot of young blood, but they're hungry," Dillon said. "They've been coming to conditioning and asked what more they can do. They want to be good. They're struggling through the practice, they're getting the work done and then they're saying, 'coach we want more.' That's been a weird thing for me to process."

Freshour, Rozikov and Jonathan Reiff were the three Dillon brought with her to Media Day on Nov. 20. That trio plus the likes of Mary Faltys, Liz Svatora and Jaden Spencer all figure to be some of the top swimmers on the team. There are also other names expected to emerge throughout the year.

Both Freshour and Mazikov, along with Reiff for the boys, are working to send all three relays to state. They also have designs on earning secondary times.

Whatever happens, the Discoverers won't back down.

"I just want to see us push through. We're a small team, but I feel like we have the drive and the perseverance to get through it," Rozikov said. "We can show other teams we're not the ones you want to mess with. We don't have the numbers like last year and previous years but we can leave a mark."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

