Team first drove CHS swimmers in Dillon's first year

When Alyssa Dillon looks back on her first year as head coach of the Columbus High swim team, the memory bank will be full of relationships, stories and a long list of firsts.
Somewhere in all of those memories were three particular themes, or in the case of the Discoverers, three mottos: 'No Mercy', 'Yeah, Yeah, Yeah' and 'What can you do for the team?'
Those three phrases came up time and time again throughout the season and began to define what this year's team was about.
"I know that sounds a little cruel, but it means to push yourself," Dillion said about the phrase 'No mercy.' "These sets are going to test you, but don't give in on yourself. Don't have mercy on yourself.
"So, the no mercy thing came from the kids, not a super mean coach."
The two-word reminder was born during some of the harder practices as a means to stick with it.
The second them of 'Yeah, yeah, yeah,' was coined by one of the more enthusiastic team members - Maddie Hundall.
"She's our most spirited swimmer," Dillion said. "Yeah, yeah, yeah,' is our cheer for each other, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah,' we can do this.' It's always just cheering each other on."
The last motto, 'What can you do for the team?' comes from turning what is normally viewed as an individual sport into a team sport.
Dillion wanted to point the Discoverers towards a team-focused mentality.
"It's kind of hard to do because there are so many individual events," Dillon said. "But you have to think of swimming hard so that our team earns points and that relays do well, so 'What can you do for the team?'
When all was said and done, Dillion felt that her first season was a success.
"The season definitely had its ups and downs," she said. "More ups than downs, but seeing them get to finals and seeing how much time they dropped through the season really demonstrated I'm doing the right things, which made me feel good."
You have free articles remaining.
Results and state qualifications are one measure of success, maintaining the entire roster is anotehr.
In previous coaching stops, Dillion noticed swimmers not returning after Christmas Break. That was not the case at Columbus high in 2019-20. Everyone stayed together, start to finish.
"Every kid that swam on the first day of practice finished out the season," Dillon said. "I think that is a huge compliment to our coaching, but more to our assistants. Because of them, I know some of the kids who needed more work and one-on-one attention got it."
And Dillon said, it was a total team effort. The staff provided one area of leadership while seniors and top performers provided another.
That was a natural result of a team-first mentality and pairing older and younger swimmers together from early on in training.
"Everyone blended pretty equally and we got to know each other a little better," Dillion said. "I think that helped. I really tried focusing on having the team atmosphere this year."
Dillon encouraged her team, especially her upperclassmen, not only to cheer on teammates in meets, but in practice as well. She believes constant encouragement played a big role in keeping everyone on the team, especially underclassmen and new swimmers.
"I think that was reassuring them," Dillion said. "I think it was like, 'Hey, they want me to do well. I'm going to keep going.'"
While this was Dillon's first year as head coach it was also the last year for seven seniors - Jayven Krepel, Erik Matson, Haley Wagoner, Emily Miksch, Madeline Hundall, Macy Blaser and Martina Roel.
Those seniors not only served as mentors to the younger students but helped ease the transition of a new coach.
"They really took a good leadership role, especially because this has been their team. They know it best," Dillon said. "I’m a new coach, so they really helped me figure out the team and things like that."
Krepel and Miksch served as captains are were especially helpful for Dillon.
"They really helped me out at the beginning of the year getting my footing. Knowing what needs to be done and when it needs to be done, like t-shirt designs and swimsuit designs; who I contact about this or that. It was really nice that they knew the program as it has been and helped me get some of those things figured out; keeping the traditions alive."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com