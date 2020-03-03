Team first drove CHS swimmers in Dillon's first year

When Alyssa Dillon looks back on her first year as head coach of the Columbus High swim team, the memory bank will be full of relationships, stories and a long list of firsts.

Somewhere in all of those memories were three particular themes, or in the case of the Discoverers, three mottos: 'No Mercy', 'Yeah, Yeah, Yeah' and 'What can you do for the team?'

Those three phrases came up time and time again throughout the season and began to define what this year's team was about.

"I know that sounds a little cruel, but it means to push yourself," Dillion said about the phrase 'No mercy.' "These sets are going to test you, but don't give in on yourself. Don't have mercy on yourself.

"So, the no mercy thing came from the kids, not a super mean coach."

The two-word reminder was born during some of the harder practices as a means to stick with it.

The second them of 'Yeah, yeah, yeah,' was coined by one of the more enthusiastic team members - Maddie Hundall.

"She's our most spirited swimmer," Dillion said. "Yeah, yeah, yeah,' is our cheer for each other, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah,' we can do this.' It's always just cheering each other on."