Tap Attack closes out Ag Park

Should development out at the casino and horse track site west of Columbus advance as expected, Tap Attack may be remembered as the final winner in the history of Ag Park.

The dark brown 5-year-old hit the line first in Saturday's seventh race and closed 11 days of racing for the 2022 season. Twelve days were on the schedule until rain shortened the race card on June 4 and canceled an afternoon session at the track the next day.

As the season comes to a close and horse racing looks forward to perhaps a new location as soon as fall 2023, what might be the final meet at Columbus included four two-time winners, a jockey with 13 wins, a trainer that topped the chart with seven victories and two owners that sent three to the winner's circle.

The weekend also included two stakes races that paid a purse at or near $15,000.

"There's still a slight possibility we might run some [at Ag Park] next year, it's remote but if the circumstances were right it could happen," Columbus Exposition and Racing member Dan Clarey said. "It was bittersweet. We're all looking forward to the new facility, but there are so many memories at Ag Park. I've been going out there for 30 years or more, and a lot of people have, and have always had a good time out there."

Tap Attack will forever be an answer to a trivia question. Rider Scott Bethke took the thoroughbred to the front from the first post after stalking the pace in third at the halfway point. He came around for a win by 2 and 1/4 lengths over Woke Up Wild and paid $6.80 on the final ticket.

For Bethke it was his sixth win of the weekend and third of Saturday. His final two days doubled the jockey's win total for the season and catapulted him to third in the standings with four runners-up, seven thirds and a total winnings of $51,729.

Bethke was third in the money and second overall in wins behind Adrian B. Ramos, who rode 13 victors and three on the weekend. Jake Olesiak had a split of 10-12-8 and the top total of more than $74,000 in prize money thanks in large part to wins in two stakes races.

Olesiak was in the saddle for the win by Price to Pay in the Nebraska HBPA Stallion Stakes on June 12 and led off Saturday with a win in the Columbus Breeders Special Stakes on the back of Queenscaballo.

Bethke's other weekend wins included Friday's fourth race with That's All Right, Friday's sixth on Gone Preachin and the very next race on Masterpiece Day. Sunday's wins prior to the final race were in the second on J's Twostep Beauty and Ize Discreet Rose in the fourth.

"For what we had to deal with [in terms of availability of horses] we knew it was going to be a challenge," Clarey said. "When you only have five races and five horses and five races most nights, but you still have people showing up, everyone was having a good time. We were happy with that."

Friday's Columbus Breeders Special Stakes offered a purse of $15,600 and saw the brown 3-year-old For Reel ride to the front with the guidance of Ramos. Owned by Dwight L. Daniels, Larry Doyen, Kent Swartz and Deborah Hurley, and trained by Richard Bliss, For Reel started at post position one and came out fourth but sprinted to the lead by the halfway mark and won by two lengths.

For Reel was one of seven favorites that won half of the final 14 races of the season. The largest underdog of the weekend to earn a win was Mr. Big Shot in Saturday's third race at 5-1. Ramos made a successful trip on the 5-year-old chestnut that earned bettors $12.20 on a winning ticket.

The largest payout for the final two days went to the trifecta in Friday's seventh. Astute Warrior took the victory and was followed by two 21-1 shots in West Coast Broker and Break Free that earned a successful trifecta wager $891.35.

For Reel also earned the highest prize total for two victories that paid out a combined $13,914. Price to Pay was also 2-0 and slightly behind For Reel at $13,200. Mr. Big Shot and Ize Discreet Rose were the only others to win more than once.

Trainer David C. Anderson added three more victories to his season in Columbus and finished first among trainers in wins and prize money. Anderson had seven winners in 20 starts to go with eight seconds and a third. Those figures produced $46,604. Richard Dean Bliss was about $11,000 behind with five winners in 19 starts.

Jeffrey Cox remained at the top of the owners standings despite his two horses taking third and sixth in races on Friday. Cox ended the meet with two wins, a second, two thirds and $16,580 in prize money out of nine starts. Cox owns Price to Pay that won a claiming race on May 29 in addition to the stakes win June 12.

Clarey said the most inspirational part of the season was a race named in honor of Callie Witt, a Rogers native, who died in an accident at Keenland racing track in Kentucky back in April. Witt, an exercise rider at the track, was thrown from a horse the morning of April 29.

Clarey and CER met with Witt's parents and had the opportunity to hear more about her love for horses and her love for riding.

"We're hoping to do something like that every year in her memory," Clarey said.

Witt supplied the inspiration, the fans provided the encouragement. Regardless of when the new track opens, the type of turnout CER witnessed during a reduced season with a small pool of horses could translate to so much more.

"The potential is fantastic," Clarey said. "Columbus has always had incredible turnout. Fans are loyal, and they've been doing it for a long time, and they love racing in Columbus, and they come out to have a good time. We're excited to continue that. We think it's going to be a great experience in the new facility."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

