The one that got away

"Is it the biggest you've ever caught," I asked. "It's the biggest I've ever seen," Bob replied, likely tiring of all the questions. I could have said "me, too," which would have been significant having been a state biologist for years allowed to use both nets and electric shock to sample fish in the Missouri River from Niobrara to Omaha. But I sense Bob would not have been impressed.

Leroy Sprunk of Columbus and his driver pulled up. Sprunk farmed for most of his 96 years upstream on both sides of the canal. This spring he volunteered to help consume some of the surplus catfish fillets Bob has accumulated.

For the photo of the moment, Ron Walker of Hastings dutifully clambered down the steep bank and hauled up the lunker. All the while, I was thinking how many times I've driven by in the last two months, rolled down the window and Bob would say, "Haven't had a bite."

Now, all was well on the old canal. But the story doesn't end there.