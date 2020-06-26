The one that got away

There are occasional anglers, avid fishermen and a one-of-a-kind named Bob Story of Central City.
Bob has been camping on, and fishing in, the Loup Canal non-stop since mid-April. His mailing address might rightly be located one half mile downstream from the Monroe powerhouse on the south bank.
He told me his favorite place used to be the Genoa head gates, but we all know what happened there that awful night in mid-March not long ago.
I happened to drive by his new spot one recent Saturday, perhaps for the 200th time since I only live a mile away, or better put, upstream. There was a small crowd assembled.
Smiles were all around, and something was clearly going on. So, I pulled over. A few feet out in the water was a monster channel catfish on a rope tied to the bank. Needless to say, it was an object of much attention. As an old fisheries biologist, I thought, 'This would be fun.'
First, the basic stuff. 'How big?' Bob wasn't totally sure, and my little scale easily bottomed out at 20 pounds. Later, a guy came along with a proper scale that put him well over 26 - the catch of a lifetime.
'How long did it take to land him?' Bob said well over a half an hour, but he didn't keep track of the exact time. I should point out here that Bob is a retired logger (cedar trees) and does not carry one extra pound of fat on his slender, 75 year-old frame. It had to be a real good contest. Non-fishermen cannot comprehend the sheer strength of such a fish in running water.
"Is it the biggest you've ever caught," I asked. "It's the biggest I've ever seen," Bob replied, likely tiring of all the questions. I could have said "me, too," which would have been significant having been a state biologist for years allowed to use both nets and electric shock to sample fish in the Missouri River from Niobrara to Omaha. But I sense Bob would not have been impressed.
Leroy Sprunk of Columbus and his driver pulled up. Sprunk farmed for most of his 96 years upstream on both sides of the canal. This spring he volunteered to help consume some of the surplus catfish fillets Bob has accumulated.
For the photo of the moment, Ron Walker of Hastings dutifully clambered down the steep bank and hauled up the lunker. All the while, I was thinking how many times I've driven by in the last two months, rolled down the window and Bob would say, "Haven't had a bite."
Now, all was well on the old canal. But the story doesn't end there.
That evening, I drove by again, noticed a few more pickups present and a different atmosphere. The rope in the water, big enough to pull a car out of a ditch, was gone. In all the gawking and activity of the afternoon, the sturdy stake holding it had not apparently been pushed deep enough in the bank. Old ictalurus punctatus, the scientific name for a channel cat, had summoned his remaining strength, gathered some slack and just kept on going. Someone said, "Glad you got a picture."
If anyone sees a huge channel cat in the canal trailing 20 feet of yellow rope behind, go ahead and tell the boys about it over a beer; I'll back up your story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!