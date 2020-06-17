You are the owner of this article.
This week in Sports
This week in Sports

Ian Gibbs

Ian Gibbs and the Bank of the Valley Seniors open up the season at home on Friday night in a doubleheader following the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds.

 Peter Huguenin | The Columbus Telegram

Thursday

Baseball

Cornerstone Insurance Seniors vs. Fremont

Pawnee Park 5:30 and 8 p.m.

CUFCU Junior Blues at Waverly

Lawson Park 5:30 p.m.

Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors at WP/H-D

Wisner River Park 8 p.m.

Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds at WP/H-D

Wisner River Park 5:30 p.m.

Motor Sports

US 30 Speedway

Hot Laps 7:30 p.m., Racing 8 p.m.

Friday

Baseball

CUFCU Junior Blues at Norfolk 

Norfolk Memorial Park 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors vs. Central City

Pawnee Park 8 p.m.

Owens Wealth Advisors Juinor Reds vs. Central City

Pawnee Park 5:30 p.m.

