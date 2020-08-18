Three drivers pick up first wins of US 30 season

"It was kind of redemption this week," he said. "It was pretty exciting."

Betzen took the lead after a few laps, but multiple cautions kept the pack tight together. With two laps left to go, the final yellow flag set up a gree-white checkered, causing a mad dash to the finish, but he was able to hold on to the lead.

"You're always nervous leading because it's easier chasing someone down than it is leading and knowing how hard to push it," he said. "I thought they're going to be champing at the bit, but I kept it on the high side and kept my momentum up, it worked out."

The David City driver only races a few nights a week primarily at US 30 and Albion. He hadn't won any races through this point in the season, and said it felt good to get the first one.

"There was a lot of fist pumping in the car by myself," he said. "There was some yelling inside the helmet. It was kind of jubilation."

Betzen also wanted to give a 'Thank you' to everyone that helped him on Thursday night.

Spectators on Thursday also saw a special race with the Midwest Classic Stockcar Association taking the track. Ryan Cech was the winner in the special-event race, but it didn't come easily.