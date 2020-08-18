Three drivers pick up first wins of US 30 season

With only six weeks left in the season, US 30 Speedway is still crowing new winners.
Three drivers claimed their first win of the season in Columbus on Thursday while two drivers continued their quest for track and national titles.
Cory Dumpert won his third race in the Late Model division and extended his lead in the Nebraska standings to 118 points while also widening the margin in his national-point standings by seven.
Dumpert currently sits second in the track standings at US 30.
Dylan Smith has been pulling double duty in the Stock Car and Modified divisions. The Stock Car has been his bread, and butter and he picked up his third victory on Thursday.
He sits in first place in the US 30 standings with a four-point lead over Mick Nichols.
Mark Leiting in the Modifieds, James Roebuck in the Sport Mods and Kevin Betzen in the Hobby Stock were the three new faces to get their picture taken in victory lane.
Leiting's victory put him in second place in the track standings and only six points behind current track lead, Jordan Grabouski.
Roebuck has been dominant in the state of Nebraska and holds a 104-point lead in the state standings, but picked up his first US 30 checkered flag on Thursday. He currently sits in fifth place in the track standings.
Roebuck faced some adversity in his race after clipping another vehicle causing the yellow flag to come out. He was placed at the back of the field after causing the caution and thought his chances of winning had disappeared.
The Genoa driver didn't give up, though, and started taking the top route along the track where he was able to find success. By half way through the race, he had gained the lead.
"I basically just drove where nobody else was and ended up passing everybody," Roebuck. "Nobody else was on the high side so that's where I went. ...When the yellow flag came out I knew it was my fault. I was just thinking there was no way we were going to win this race tonight, but things just worked out for me."
This whole season has been somewhat of a surprise for Roebuck.
Coming into the season he didn't even have the goal of winning the state title and was unaware he was leading until a friend told him.
"I actually had no clue," he said. "We're just kind of surprised that we're up there actually."
Roebuck also wanted to thank all his sponsors.
Betzen almost picked up his first win of the season on Aug. 6, but finished in second after hitting the front stretch wall. He completed the job on Thursday for his first victory of 2020.
"It was kind of redemption this week," he said. "It was pretty exciting."
Betzen took the lead after a few laps, but multiple cautions kept the pack tight together. With two laps left to go, the final yellow flag set up a gree-white checkered, causing a mad dash to the finish, but he was able to hold on to the lead.
"You're always nervous leading because it's easier chasing someone down than it is leading and knowing how hard to push it," he said. "I thought they're going to be champing at the bit, but I kept it on the high side and kept my momentum up, it worked out."
The David City driver only races a few nights a week primarily at US 30 and Albion. He hadn't won any races through this point in the season, and said it felt good to get the first one.
"There was a lot of fist pumping in the car by myself," he said. "There was some yelling inside the helmet. It was kind of jubilation."
Betzen also wanted to give a 'Thank you' to everyone that helped him on Thursday night.
Spectators on Thursday also saw a special race with the Midwest Classic Stockcar Association taking the track. Ryan Cech was the winner in the special-event race, but it didn't come easily.
The Schuyler native let someone else race his car in the heat race, and saw his car slide up against the wall. Him and his team rallied together to fix the damage. The repairs worked out as Cech secured the win in the feature race.
"It always feels good to win out there at the home track," he said. "Everything was somehow working that night."
Cech was in second place behind Eric Cerny and said he was content on placing second. In a last-ditch effort, Cech took a new line at the top of the track and passed Cerny with just two laps remaining in the race.
After the accident in the heat race, it was the perfect way to end the night.
"You don't have time to think," Cech said about his thoughts after the wreck. "You go and try not to cut corners. You try to get it fixed best you can just to make the feature. We put the car back on the ground and looked around and everyone was getting buckled in. ...To go out as good as it did was a great feeling."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
