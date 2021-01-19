Three Titans wrestle for gold at CCO

Three Twin River wrestlers wrestled for gold and one took his spot atop the podium on Saturday in Stromsburg at the Cross County/Osceola Bob Osborn Classic.

Mason Tenski at 160 pounds, Jaxson Jones at 170 and Jed Jones at 182 each earned their way into championship matches. Jaxson Jones claimed gold while the other two settled for silver.

Twin River was sixth out of 15 teams that included three teams ranked in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association tournament top 10. There were also 11 wrestlers overall listed somewhere in the NSWCA's top six of their respective weight classes.

David City took the team title by a wide margin over Amherst. The Scouts sent 12 members to title matches and had a gap of 71 points on the Broncos.

"Overall, I am very happy with the performance of our team today, especially coming off such a long break," coach Kalin Koch said. "We wrestled with good intensity and focus. We lost a few matches we shouldn't have, but also won some big matchups as well, so they kind of wash each other out. I believe the break helped us get back to being ourselves and was good for us both mentally and physically."