Three Titans wrestle for gold at CCO

Three Twin River wrestlers wrestled for gold and one took his spot atop the podium on Saturday in Stromsburg at the Cross County/Osceola Bob Osborn Classic.
Mason Tenski at 160 pounds, Jaxson Jones at 170 and Jed Jones at 182 each earned their way into championship matches. Jaxson Jones claimed gold while the other two settled for silver.
Twin River was sixth out of 15 teams that included three teams ranked in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association tournament top 10. There were also 11 wrestlers overall listed somewhere in the NSWCA's top six of their respective weight classes.
David City took the team title by a wide margin over Amherst. The Scouts sent 12 members to title matches and had a gap of 71 points on the Broncos.
"Overall, I am very happy with the performance of our team today, especially coming off such a long break," coach Kalin Koch said. "We wrestled with good intensity and focus. We lost a few matches we shouldn't have, but also won some big matchups as well, so they kind of wash each other out. I believe the break helped us get back to being ourselves and was good for us both mentally and physically."
The Titans hadn't competed since a triangular on Jan. 7 in which they lost both duals but won more matches in one and tied in total wins in the other. Saturday was also the first tournament since at Fillmore Central on Dec. 30.
Jaxson Jones won gold with four pins and a 5-2 decision. He defeated No. 4 Tre Daro of David City in the finals for the second time this season. Jones owned an 8-6 sudden victory over him from a Dec. 22 double dual. Saturday he didn't need extra time after a 2-2 match in the second with Jones on top turned into a 4-2 lead on nearfall points. He escaped the bottom in the third and held on the rest of the way.
Mason Tenski was the runner-up following a 3-1 performance in which he won twice by pin and once in a 3-1 sudden victory before a 7-2 loss to 31-3 Frank Mendez of Norfolk Catholic. Jed Jones went 3-1 in pool matches, winning twice by fall and once by 11-2 major decision. He lost to No. 1 Dylan Vodicka by first-period pin in the third round of pool matches then went down to Vodicka again in the title match, though it took the David City wrestler 5:33 to finally put Jones on the mat.
Ashton Johnson was 3-2 and in fifth place at 120, Korbe Urkoski was also 3-2 and fifth at 138, Beau Zoucha won four of five and was third at 152 and Gunner Fink was 0-3 at heavyweight.
Twin River returns to the mat at the Madison Invite on Friday.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.