Three underdogs delight Ag Park horseplayers

Horse populations in Nebraska will make it difficult to provide full fields in what could be the final racing season at Columbus Ag Park. But while entries are likely to be limited over the next month, bettors saw value come their way with the right picks over the opening weekend of the season.

On three of the four nights of racing, one horse came through for at least a $14 return on investment. The biggest winner of the weekend was Saturday's second race winner Prairie Fireball. Scott Bethke took the chestnut 3-year-old to the line Saturday evening at 16 to 1 and earned successful horseplayers $35.40 on a $2 ticket.

Friday saw a $20.80 win for Zack Ziegler aboard Felon while Jake Olesiak took Price to Pay to the front on Sunday for a $14.40 payout.

Through four days of action, Richard Dean Bliss has separated himself out among 32 trainers that have had a horse in a race. Bliss horses have seven starts, four wins, a runner-up and over $16,000 in winnings. Three different owners - Landis Stables, Alberto Ibanez and James Harder - had a pair of wins. Landis Stables and Harder went unbeaten in two races while Ibanez sent five to the gate, won twice and had a place.

In the saddle, the emerging trend is Adrian B. Ramos with 18 rides, seven wins, two seconds and two thirds. His $27,907 in winnings is more than $10,000 ahead of John Jude in second place with three wins and three runners-up.

Trainer Mark Lemburg's horse came out of the fifth post in Saturday's second race for the biggest win of the weekend. Prairie Fire sat six lengths back at the quarter pole and hadn't made much progress at the halfway mark. Prairie Fireball closed 3 and 1/2 lengths down the stretch and finished a length ahead of favorite Rabbit Twenty Two. It was the filly's first win of her career in 11 starts. Her previous best was third at Fonner Park on May 6.

An exacta with Rabbit Twenty Two was worth $84.90 and the trifecta that included Scarlett O'Hanna yielded $138.40.

Felon has made 46 career starts in five seasons, picked up four wins and over $74,000 in earnings. Friday's win was the first since June 8 of last year at Thistledown in Ohio. The exacta with Dream Baby Dream paid $59.40. Mayhawk made a $103.85 trifecta.

Price to Pay earned over $26,000 in eight starts last year but has returned just $6,468 in seven starts so far in 2022. Sunday's win was the first since back-to-back victories Dec. 13 and 31 at Turf Paradise in Arizona.

Other double digit payouts came from selections Carioca at 11/2 on Friday and Witchy Windsor at 5/1 and Picklejuice at better than 6/1 on Saturday. Only four favorites were winners in the first four days.

The biggest purse wins were paid out in the first races of Sunday's and Monday's session.

Tellittothejudge went off as a 3 to 5 favorite Sunday and broke from the third post to the lead, kept it and edged out Sing Charmer Sing by 2 and 1/4 for a win in a $7,590 claiming race.

For Reel and Ramos won as favorites Monday in a three-year-old and up $7,590 claiming race from the fourth gate. The lead changed hands just before the stretch run and earned For Reel a 2 and 1/4 win at odds of 2 to 5.

Racing resumes Friday at 6:30 p.m. with five races on tap.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.