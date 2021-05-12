Thursday Sports Briefs

Legion Baseball Sign Up

Players interested in Legion baseball this summer will have the opportunity to sign up this Sunday at Pawnee Park Legion Field.

The sign up event begins at 2 p.m. and closes at 4. Players can either fill out paperwork ahead of time or go to ColumbusLegionBaseball.com, download the paperwork, fill it out and bring it with them.

The Cost for Juniors and Seniors is $325 while Reds is $250. The sign up fee must be paid before the first game and can be made on Sunday.

Rod Run

The Midwest Street Rod Association East Central Chapter will be hosting the 47th annual Rod Run/Car show on May 28-29.

Events kick off Friday evening, May 28, with registration and a show and shine in the parking lot of the Ramada Inn that will run from 6-9 p.m.

The following day, a car show will be held in Pawnee Park just north of the tennis courts. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon followed by the car show from 1 to 4 p.m.

Both the show and shine on Friday and the show Saturday are free to the public.