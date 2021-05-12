Thursday Sports Briefs

Legion Baseball Sign Up
Players interested in Legion baseball this summer will have the opportunity to sign up this Sunday at Pawnee Park Legion Field.
The sign up event begins at 2 p.m. and closes at 4. Players can either fill out paperwork ahead of time or go to ColumbusLegionBaseball.com, download the paperwork, fill it out and bring it with them.
The Cost for Juniors and Seniors is $325 while Reds is $250. The sign up fee must be paid before the first game and can be made on Sunday.
Rod Run
The Midwest Street Rod Association East Central Chapter will be hosting the 47th annual Rod Run/Car show on May 28-29.
Events kick off Friday evening, May 28, with registration and a show and shine in the parking lot of the Ramada Inn that will run from 6-9 p.m.
The following day, a car show will be held in Pawnee Park just north of the tennis courts. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon followed by the car show from 1 to 4 p.m.
Both the show and shine on Friday and the show Saturday are free to the public.
The event, hosted by the area club, is currently the longest continuous running car show in the state of Nebraska.
For more information, contact Doug Adamy at 402-910-2122 or Jon Zavadil at 402-564-9181.
Kansas Nebraska Border War
The Pawnee Ringers of Columbus hosted the Kansas/Nebraska Border War Horseshoe Pitching Tournament on May 2 that included 47 pitchers from the two state. The event, in its 11th year of competition, is decided on which state member wins during Kansas versus Nebraska head-to-head matches.
Nebraska throwers won 23 matches to nine for Kansas and won the traveling plaque that evened the series a five wins apiece for both sides. The tournament was canceled last year.
Cole Pearson of Schuyler won the Class A Division while Al Stenzel of Monroe finished fifth. Krystal Gabel of Shelby was the top Women's Pitcher of the Tournament.
John Wemhoff of Platte Center finished second in his class after a close playoff loss, club president Seth Limbach of Bellwood was third in Class C, club secretary/treasurer Janet Havlovic was fourth, Doug Tarnick of Schuyler was third and Gene Limbach was fifth.
Limbach was one of three Nebraska pitchers to earn three wins over opponents from Kansas. Emery Brandt of Crete was awarded the tournament MVP for pitching over his current ringer percent for the day.
Next year's event will be held in Belleville, Kansas.