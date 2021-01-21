Thursday Sports on Deck

Bowling
Howells-Dodge at TC Dual 4:30 p.m.
Basketball
Scotus vs. Boone Central 6/7:45 p.m.
Cross County vs. Giltner 6/7:45 p.m.
Osceola vs. McCool Junction 6/7:45 p.m.
HLHF at Madison 6/7:45 p.m.
St. Francis Boys vs. Central Valley (in St. Paul 7:30 p.m.)
Twin River vs. Clarkson/Leigh 6/7:45 p.m.
Shelby-Rising City vs. Dorchester 6/7:45 p.m.
East Butler at Meridian 6/7:45 p.m.
Swimming
Columbus vs. Hastings 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Columbus vs. Kearney 7 p.m.
Scotus at Aquinas 7:30 p.m.
East Butler vs. NBC/Raymond Central 6 p.m.
Schuyler at Seward 6 p.m.