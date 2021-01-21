 Skip to main content
Thursday Sports on Deck
Thursday Sports on Deck

Bowling

Howells-Dodge at TC Dual 4:30 p.m.

Basketball

Scotus vs. Boone Central 6/7:45 p.m.

Cross County vs. Giltner 6/7:45 p.m.

Osceola vs. McCool Junction 6/7:45 p.m.

HLHF at Madison 6/7:45 p.m.

St. Francis Boys vs. Central Valley (in St. Paul 7:30 p.m.)

Twin River vs. Clarkson/Leigh 6/7:45 p.m.

Shelby-Rising City vs. Dorchester 6/7:45 p.m.

East Butler at Meridian 6/7:45 p.m.

Swimming

Columbus vs. Hastings 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Columbus vs. Kearney 7 p.m.

Scotus at Aquinas 7:30 p.m.

East Butler vs. NBC/Raymond Central 6 p.m.

Schuyler at Seward 6 p.m.

