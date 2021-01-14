 Skip to main content
Thursday Sports on Deck
Zach Zitek

Aquinas senior Zach Zitek controls an opponent at the state tournament last season in Omaha. Zitek and the Monarchs face rival David City and East Butler on Thursday night in the annual Butler County Duals.

 Peter Huguenin | The Columbus Telegram

Bowling

Howells-Dodge at Wayne 4:30 p.m.

Basketball

Cross County at Twin River 6/7:30 p.m.

High Plains at NE Lutheran 6/7:30 p.m.

HLHF vs. Neligh/Oakdale (in Lindsay) 6/7:30 p.m.

Osceola at Friend 6/7:30 p.m.

St. Ed vs. Heartland Lutheran 6/7:30 p.m.

East Butler vs. Dorchester 6/7:30 p.m.

Schuyler at West Point-Beemer 6/7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

CCO at York 5:30 p.m.

Aquinas/East Butler at David City 6:30 p.m.

Schuyler vs. Logan View 7 p.m.

