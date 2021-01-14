Thursday Sports on Deck

Bowling
Howells-Dodge at Wayne 4:30 p.m.
Basketball
Cross County at Twin River 6/7:30 p.m.
High Plains at NE Lutheran 6/7:30 p.m.
HLHF vs. Neligh/Oakdale (in Lindsay) 6/7:30 p.m.
Osceola at Friend 6/7:30 p.m.
St. Ed vs. Heartland Lutheran 6/7:30 p.m.
East Butler vs. Dorchester 6/7:30 p.m.
Schuyler at West Point-Beemer 6/7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
CCO at York 5:30 p.m.
Aquinas/East Butler at David City 6:30 p.m.
Schuyler vs. Logan View 7 p.m.
