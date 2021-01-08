Thursday Sports Wrap: Cougar boys win at Sutton

Cross County boys 44, Sutton 29: The Cougars won their third in a row and allowed their second-lowest total of the season in the middle game of a busy three-game stretch on Thursday in Sutton.

The Cougars failed to find their shooting touch until the second half but stayed within striking distance because of the defense. It was a 14-13 deficit at halftime. Senior Isaac Noyd scored all 12 of his points in the second half and Cross County pulled away with a 19-6 fourth quarter.

"The boys played their tails off for four quarters on the defensive end. We communicated well, and executed our game plan. I’m very proud of their effort on the defensive end of the court," coach Jimmy Blex said. "Isaac had a lot of good looks all night, but nothing fell for him early in the game. He got to the bucket in the second half and finished well around the rim, same with Carter (Seim)."

Sutton 43, Cross County girls 31: The Mustangs took away the Cougars inside game and Cross County struggled to find offensive rhythm. The Cougars tied it 22-22 in the third but Sutton responded with a 7-2 run.