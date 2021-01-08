Thursday Sports Wrap: Cougar boys win at Sutton

Cross County boys 44, Sutton 29: The Cougars won their third in a row and allowed their second-lowest total of the season in the middle game of a busy three-game stretch on Thursday in Sutton.
The Cougars failed to find their shooting touch until the second half but stayed within striking distance because of the defense. It was a 14-13 deficit at halftime. Senior Isaac Noyd scored all 12 of his points in the second half and Cross County pulled away with a 19-6 fourth quarter.
"The boys played their tails off for four quarters on the defensive end. We communicated well, and executed our game plan. I’m very proud of their effort on the defensive end of the court," coach Jimmy Blex said. "Isaac had a lot of good looks all night, but nothing fell for him early in the game. He got to the bucket in the second half and finished well around the rim, same with Carter (Seim)."
Sutton 43, Cross County girls 31: The Mustangs took away the Cougars inside game and Cross County struggled to find offensive rhythm. The Cougars tied it 22-22 in the third but Sutton responded with a 7-2 run.
"We had looks and just didn't get shots to fall," coach Mitch Boshart said. "Sutton is battle tested and is a strong team. Tonight was a good measuring stick that shows us where we are still coming up short in areas. Good teams do that; they find ways to expose your weaknesses."
WRESTLING
Aquinas 45, Boone Central 24: Aquinas won eight of the 14 matches and had pins in seven of those. Boone Central winners were Taylor Weber by pin, Dakota Rose by pin, Jose Luna 6-4, Carson Wood 1-0, Gavin Dozler 9-2 and William Karmann 1-0.
Battle Creek 48, Twin River 31: The Titans won five of the six matches but surrendered 42 points on forfeits. Twin River winners included: Korbe Urkoski by pin, Beau Zoucha by pin, Mason Tenski on a 6-4 sudden victory, Jaxson Jones by 10-2 major decision and Jed Jones by pin.
Neligh/Oakdale 42, Twin River 24: Only five head-to-head matches were held and Twin River won three - Urkoski 6-0, Rocco Gehring 8-5 and Ashton Johnson by pin.
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.