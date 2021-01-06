Tigers drain 13 3s on CHS girls

Columbus High girls basketball had enough of a challenge Tuesday night, already facing a talented roster that has spent the season rated as the No. 2 team in Class A. But when that roster sinks 13 3-pointers, it's nearly impossible to even dream of a upset.
Fremont, which had already hit 13 perimeter shots twice this season, became the first girls Class A team to ever do it three times in a single season. Lincoln Christian did it in C-1 in 2015-16.
That many makes from the outside and 27 turnovers by Columbus allowed Fremont to roll to an 87-43 win.
Columbus matched firepower in the first quarter, trailing 21-15 at the end of the period. But a defensive switch on the press generated a boatload of CHS turnovers in the second and immediate baskets on the Discoverers side of the floor.
Fremont went on an extended run and took a 50-29 lead into the break.
Regardless, overmatched and outgunned, Columbus had one of its best shooting nights of the season. Turnovers have been a story through the first month of the schedule, and clearly were again, but coach Dave Licari liked what his team accomplished offensively.
"It's a four-quarter game, but it wasn't like the came out and ran us right off the court right away," he said. "It was one of better shooting games of the year. We got 42 shots. Of course, when you're playing them and that pace, you're going to get more possessions. But 42 shots and we still had 27 turnovers. If we just cut that in half we have over 50 shots at 44%, that's pretty good."
Forty-three points is the fourth-highest total of the season and second most in a loss. Nine different Discoverers had at least one point. Senior Jaleigh Adams-Tuls led with 12.
Five Fremont players scored in double-figures led by 25 from Taylor McCabe.
Adams-Tuls ran the floor well and scored almost all of her points, taking passes in transition and scoring before the defense had set up. Elena Batenhorst had eight points and five rebounds. Carly Gaedeke also scored eight to go with four assists.
"The really nice thing she did was she finished," Licari said of Adams-Tuls. "She was 6 for 8 from the floor, and I think a lot of the shots she got, she had been getting earlier in the season but hadn't been finishing."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.