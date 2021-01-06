Tigers drain 13 3s on CHS girls

Columbus High girls basketball had enough of a challenge Tuesday night, already facing a talented roster that has spent the season rated as the No. 2 team in Class A. But when that roster sinks 13 3-pointers, it's nearly impossible to even dream of a upset.

Fremont, which had already hit 13 perimeter shots twice this season, became the first girls Class A team to ever do it three times in a single season. Lincoln Christian did it in C-1 in 2015-16.

That many makes from the outside and 27 turnovers by Columbus allowed Fremont to roll to an 87-43 win.

Columbus matched firepower in the first quarter, trailing 21-15 at the end of the period. But a defensive switch on the press generated a boatload of CHS turnovers in the second and immediate baskets on the Discoverers side of the floor.

Fremont went on an extended run and took a 50-29 lead into the break.

Regardless, overmatched and outgunned, Columbus had one of its best shooting nights of the season. Turnovers have been a story through the first month of the schedule, and clearly were again, but coach Dave Licari liked what his team accomplished offensively.