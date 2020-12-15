Titan boys win third straight,

Twin River boys basketball created turnovers early in the game and used those opportunities to build a nine-point first quarter lead and a 39-18 advantage at halftime.

The Titans then finished off a 63-35 victory Saturday for their third in a row after starting the year 0-2. In each of the three wins, Twin River has held the opponent to 50 points or less. The last two have included opponents' totals at 40 or fewer.

Owen Koziol (14 points), Chase Buhl (13) and Wes Graham (10) each finished in double figures for a Twin River team that had its highest offensive output of the season.

"Our defensive pressure caused some turnovers that created some easy baskets for us," coach Tod Heier said. "Our full-court defense was active and energized well early in the game.

"We've improved, but we still have a lot of things we need to do better. It's still a work in progress; winning games helps the guys buy into what we're trying to get done."

The Titan girls dropped to 0-5 on a tough shooting night in a 55-34 loss to the Tigers. Tekamah-Herman led 35-32 after three quarters before the Twin River offense went in the deep freeze and managed just two points in the final eight minutes.