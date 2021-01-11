Titan girls find their range, earn second win

The Twin River girls hit nine first-half 3-pointers, posted their largest total of the season and won their second game Saturday 72-38 at Madison.
Six of those 3s came in the first quarter as the Titans scored 28 points in the first eight minutes and built an overwhelming 28-5 lead.
Freshman Delaney Reeg and senior Katie Paczosa each had 14 points and combined for 18 in a hot first half. Reeg, Paczosa, Whitney Schmidt, Emilee Spitz and Chloe Pilakowski all had first-quarter 3s. Schmidt had two.
Paczosa, Kamryn Lemburg and Spitz each hit more 3s in the second as the lead became 45-19 at halftime. Twin River finished with a school-record 11 3-pointers.
It was a little bit of a struggle in the third. But unfamiliar with how to play with a lead, Twin River eventually figured it out and improved to 2-10.
"We let off the gas and did not play well in the third quarter, but being way ahead is not a typical situation for us. So, I guess that is understandable," coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "We finished strong in the fourth, so we will count it as a positive step."
David City 62, Twin River girls 43: The Titans struggled to match up to the Scouts size and fell to 2-9 the night before. David City senior Lauren Vandenberg ate up the paint with 23 points on 8 of 11 shooting to go with 17 rebounds.
Twin River boys 60, David City 42: Wes Graham had eight of his game-high 19 points in the second quarter and the Titan boys began to gradually pull away for their first win since Dec. 18, snapping a three-game skid.
Twin River led 12-10 after the first quarter then took a 29-20 lead into the break when Graham hit two 3-pointers and a layup in the second quarter.
Tony Jarecki had 13, Ross Hebda 12 and Owen Kozial 10 as the Titans finally found a balanced offense for the first time in weeks.
The defense held the Scouts to just 33% shooting and forced 16 turnovers.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.