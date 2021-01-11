Titan girls find their range, earn second win

The Twin River girls hit nine first-half 3-pointers, posted their largest total of the season and won their second game Saturday 72-38 at Madison.

Six of those 3s came in the first quarter as the Titans scored 28 points in the first eight minutes and built an overwhelming 28-5 lead.

Freshman Delaney Reeg and senior Katie Paczosa each had 14 points and combined for 18 in a hot first half. Reeg, Paczosa, Whitney Schmidt, Emilee Spitz and Chloe Pilakowski all had first-quarter 3s. Schmidt had two.

Paczosa, Kamryn Lemburg and Spitz each hit more 3s in the second as the lead became 45-19 at halftime. Twin River finished with a school-record 11 3-pointers.

It was a little bit of a struggle in the third. But unfamiliar with how to play with a lead, Twin River eventually figured it out and improved to 2-10.

"We let off the gas and did not play well in the third quarter, but being way ahead is not a typical situation for us. So, I guess that is understandable," coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "We finished strong in the fourth, so we will count it as a positive step."