Titans fresh for late season run

Twin River wrestling is back in action Saturday at the Cross County/Osceola Bob Osborn Classic after nine days off. Even with the holiday break and moratorium figured in, nine days is the longest break for the team since the season began.
The Titans lost a pair of duals the last time out on Jan. 7 but either tied or won in total head-to-head matches. Twin River lost to Battle Creek 48-31 but had a 5-1 match advantage with three pins. It was a 42-24 defeat against Neligh-Oakdale that included a 3-3 mark, two decision victories and one pin. The three losses were identical in results.
Twin River will be one of 15 teams in attendance in Stromsburg on Saturday. Class C No. 2 David City and No. 9 Amherst will both be in attendance. Host CCO is listed at No. 5 in the latest Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Class C tournament rankings.
The Titans resume competition after a week of training with a new approach. Rather than just live wrestling, Twin River returned to some of the basics that are covered at the beginning of the season. The Titans have maintained the intensity through that new approach, focused on technique and given attention to those with lingering injuries during the time away.
A return to technique-focused work and a healthier roster overall has Twin River fresh mentally and physically for the final few weeks of the regular season.
"These last 10 days have kind of been a blessing for us. We've dealt with some injuries, nothing season-ending, but enough of an injury that it needed some time off to recover," coach Kalin Koch said. "We haven't backed off on the intensity, just done it in a different way. We're ready to get back out there and get going again."
The injury list has included sophomores Rocco Gehring and Ashton Johnson, and juniors Jackson Strain and junior Mason Tenski. Gehring has been bringing a knee back to full health, Johnson has been treating a sore back, Strain has missed time because of a concussion and Tenski had been dealing with an ankle issue since summer camp.
Gehring, Johnson and Tenski will be ready for Saturday. Strain is likely to be held out a little longer for precautionary reasons. Still, it's as close to full strength as the team has been at any point this season.
That leaves Twin River with 10 wrestlers are eight spots in the lineup. Jaxson Jones at 170 and Jed Jones at 182 are solidified at those positions. Gehring, Tenski and Beau Zoucha have competed between 145 pounds and 170. Zoucha has had the most matches at 152. Gehring and Tenski have alternated at 160.
Koch would prefer for Zoucha to drop to 145, Tenski take 152 and Gehring 160, but he also doesn't force wrestlers into certain spots. Where they want to contribute is up to them. If someone else holds that position it will come down to wrestle-offs in training.
"I try to give them an idea of what's best for the team, and hopefully they'll take advantage of it. If they don't, we'll have to go with the lineup we have and battle it out," Koch said. "...As of right now, I've told the kids we've got about one more week to make an adjustment and spread out. Otherwise, we'll go with what we've got the final weeks, and whoever comes out on top wrestles in districts and subdistricts."
There was some of that on Thursday when Tenski and Gehring faced off for the 160 varsity spot this weekend. Tenski won a tight match and will have that position in the lineup on Saturday. Those two were both part of last week's triangular when the order was adjusted to maximize points.
The last time Twin River wrestled in a tournament, Dec. 30 at Fillmore Central, Tenski had the 160 spot.
Whatever decisions are made by Titans vying for the same spot, full health plus the strides the team has made this season have the Titans optimistic about the future.
Koch and the coaching staff believe everyone on the mat at the subdistrict tournament can move on to the district. There, tough competition such as Aquinas Catholic, CCO and Malcolm await.
"Come district time we're going to have to have a couple kids step up," Koch said. "In my opinion, we could still send close to our full team, but everything crazy can happen at districts.
"...We're going to have to wrestle the best we can and start peaking at the right moment."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.