Titans fresh for late season run

"I try to give them an idea of what's best for the team, and hopefully they'll take advantage of it. If they don't, we'll have to go with the lineup we have and battle it out," Koch said. "...As of right now, I've told the kids we've got about one more week to make an adjustment and spread out. Otherwise, we'll go with what we've got the final weeks, and whoever comes out on top wrestles in districts and subdistricts."

There was some of that on Thursday when Tenski and Gehring faced off for the 160 varsity spot this weekend. Tenski won a tight match and will have that position in the lineup on Saturday. Those two were both part of last week's triangular when the order was adjusted to maximize points.

The last time Twin River wrestled in a tournament, Dec. 30 at Fillmore Central, Tenski had the 160 spot.

Whatever decisions are made by Titans vying for the same spot, full health plus the strides the team has made this season have the Titans optimistic about the future.

Koch and the coaching staff believe everyone on the mat at the subdistrict tournament can move on to the district. There, tough competition such as Aquinas Catholic, CCO and Malcolm await.