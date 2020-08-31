Titans go 2-1 at Fillmore Central Invite

Whitney Schmidt sung a hot bat on Saturday and played a major factor in Twin River winning two of three at the Fillmore Central Invite. Schmidt went 5 from 8 from the plate with one double, one triple, three RBIs and five runs.
Twin River (5-4) started Saturday with a 7-3 win over Raymond Central (3-6) but lost its second game 6-5 to Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan (3-4). The Titans finished the day with a 9-4 win over Southern/Diller-Odell (1-6).
Emilee Spitz also had a strong offensive performance, going 4 for 8 with two triples, two RBIs, and four runs. Spitz also pitched almost the entire tournament. In 13 2/3 innings she went 2-1, allowing only seven hits and striking out nine batters.
Twin River 7, Raymond Central 3: After two scoreless innings, Raymond Central captured a 2-0 lead, but it was short lived as Twin River responded with four.
The Mustangs scored one in the fourth, but the Titans added three to extended the lead to 7-3.
Faith Zimmer, Katie Paczosa, Schmidt, Spitz and Kamryn Lemburg all finished with hits.
FCEMF 6, Twin River 5: The second game was back-and-forth with two lead changes and two ties.
The Titans tied the score at 5-5 in the top of the sixth off an error, but FCEMF won after Twin River walked in the game-winning run.
"They did not seem awake," head coach Renae Van Driel said. "It took them a little bit, we need the energy to start right during the first inning, we can not wait till after the other team scores to finally wake up and play, but they did not give up."
Schmidt, Spitz, Delaney Reeg and Lemburg were the only Titans to finish with hits.
Twin River 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 4: The Titans built a 5-0 lead in the first two innings and never looked back.
Southern/Diller-Odell attempted a rally and closed to within 5-4 in the top of the fourth. But the Titans scored four in the bottom of the inning to clinch the win.
Spitz, Zimmer, Paczosa, Sophie Frenzen, Schmidt and Lemburg all had hits. Schmidt also recorded a save, coming in to relieve Spitz. Spitz finished with three strikeouts.
"She seemed to find the strike zone a lot easier the third game; got into a groove," Van Driel said.
Twin River is in action next at 4:30 p.m.on Tuesday in a home triangular against North Bend Central (4-4) and Tekamah-Herman (3-4).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!