Titans go 2-1 at Fillmore Central Invite

The Titans tied the score at 5-5 in the top of the sixth off an error, but FCEMF won after Twin River walked in the game-winning run.

"They did not seem awake," head coach Renae Van Driel said. "It took them a little bit, we need the energy to start right during the first inning, we can not wait till after the other team scores to finally wake up and play, but they did not give up."

Schmidt, Spitz, Delaney Reeg and Lemburg were the only Titans to finish with hits.

Twin River 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 4: The Titans built a 5-0 lead in the first two innings and never looked back.

Southern/Diller-Odell attempted a rally and closed to within 5-4 in the top of the fourth. But the Titans scored four in the bottom of the inning to clinch the win.

Spitz, Zimmer, Paczosa, Sophie Frenzen, Schmidt and Lemburg all had hits. Schmidt also recorded a save, coming in to relieve Spitz. Spitz finished with three strikeouts.