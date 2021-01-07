Titans lose the battle, win the war

Baker, No. 3 at 120 according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, led Johnson 2-0 with a first-period takedown then scored an escape in the second for the 3-0 edge. It was a rematch from Broken Bow. But there, Baker beat Johnson in the semis with a pin. Johnson fought off every move Tuesday night but one then couldn't escape the bottom in the third period.

St. Paul picked up three more forfeit wins the rest of the way. Twin River had all the competitive victories.

Urkoski started the run at 138, earning some revenge on Anthony Wood from a loss at Broken Bow. Wood won by pin last month but was defeated Tuesday 9-4 when Urkoski found the first take down and used that to score eight back points before the end of the first period.

Zoucha had a pin at 152 that took just 25 seconds. Gehring led 6-2 at the close of the first period then put Hayden Thurnau on his back after Thurnau chose bottom to start the second period.

Jaxson Jones three takedowns and three near fall points before wrapping up a in with seven seconds remaining in the first period. Jed Jones had an early takedown and completed his pin in just 35 seconds.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

