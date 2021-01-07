Titans lose the battle, win the war

Twin River wrestling suffered a 51-27 dual loss to Saint Paul at home on Tuesday. Yet, while the final score showed the Wildcats as the victors, it was the Titans that claimed more head-to-head match victories.
Open at seven weight classes, Twin River gave away 42 free points. St. Paul only managed two wins in the other seven weights.
Titan victors included Korbe Urkoski (138 pounds), Beau Zoucha (152), Rocco Gehring (160), Jaxson Jones (170) and Jed Jones (182). St. Paul's Kaleb Baker defeated Ashton Johnson 3-0 at 120 and Rylie Thomson defeated Gunner Fink by pin in 25 seconds at 285.
Jackson Strain (132) and Mason Tenski (160) were not available due to injuries, but Tenski was expected to return Thursday night at Neligh/Oakdale. Norman Groethe went 1-1 in junior varsity matches while Spencer Kula picked up a JV win as well.
"Overall it was a good showing from our team. All season we've dealt with and will continue to deal with losing duals to bigger teams because we don't have the depth," Twin River coach Kalin Koch said. "However, going 5-2 in head to head matches is a win in my book, and that's what I tell the boys all the time."
The evening began at 195 pounds and St. Paul had the dual win wrapped up within a few minutes. Thomsen took Fink down right away and converted it into a pin. That was the only competitive match of the first five weight classes and gave St. Paul a 30-0 advantage.
Baker, No. 3 at 120 according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, led Johnson 2-0 with a first-period takedown then scored an escape in the second for the 3-0 edge. It was a rematch from Broken Bow. But there, Baker beat Johnson in the semis with a pin. Johnson fought off every move Tuesday night but one then couldn't escape the bottom in the third period.
St. Paul picked up three more forfeit wins the rest of the way. Twin River had all the competitive victories.
Urkoski started the run at 138, earning some revenge on Anthony Wood from a loss at Broken Bow. Wood won by pin last month but was defeated Tuesday 9-4 when Urkoski found the first take down and used that to score eight back points before the end of the first period.
Zoucha had a pin at 152 that took just 25 seconds. Gehring led 6-2 at the close of the first period then put Hayden Thurnau on his back after Thurnau chose bottom to start the second period.
Jaxson Jones three takedowns and three near fall points before wrapping up a in with seven seconds remaining in the first period. Jed Jones had an early takedown and completed his pin in just 35 seconds.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.