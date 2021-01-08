Titans maximizing quality to find success

Twin River wrestling took to the mat Tuesday night at home against St. Paul for its first event of the New Year. The Titans entered the night with just one ranked wrestler listed by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, a 5-9 dual record and one tournament title to go with a third-place trophy.
Yet, while the lineup has holes that make duals a challenge, it's the last part of that previous statement that gives the Titans hope for another big finish over the next six weeks.
Four of the team's 10 wrestlers have won two-thirds or more of their matches. That contingent is led by 170-pound No. 4 Jaxson Jones. Jones is 23-1, coming off a state medal and an appearance in the state semifinals.
Twin River took 24th in Omaha a year ago with one fourth-place medalist (Jones) and four qualifiers. The Titans have designs on a top-15 finish this February and perhaps six or more team members on the mat.
It took some time for the lineup to solidify in the first half of the season, and while that lineup has a handful of open weights, Twin River still believes its talent more so than its numbers will make for an exciting run to the state tournament.
"I thought we would have a lot more kids out and fill a roster just as deep or deeper than we did last season. However, I definitely feel we are just as good as I expected with the kids we do have right now," coach Kalin Koch said. "I truly believe we have quality not quantity this season as we have some kids that can stand out big by the end of the season. Our mindset this season is 'Find A Way' to do whatever it takes to be good, win, get better, etc. I think we can finish stronger this season than many people think we can and we are out to prove that."
Jones won his first 23 matches of the season before a final loss to Class B 160-pound No. 1 Kobe Lyons last week at Fillmore Central. Lyons led 7-4 in the second period when he scored a takedown and converted it into a pin with two seconds remaining.
Prior to that, Jones had won championships at the season-opening Broken Bow Invite and at the Elgin Public/Pope John tournament. Only three of his 23 wins have come by forfeit; 13 by way of pinfall.
Although he dropped his last match to the top wrestler in Class B, Jones also has wins over potential state foes in Class C. He defeated No. 5 Tre Daro of David City by 8-6 sudden victory in a Dec. 22 dual and took down No. 6 Chris Scdoris of Milford the same night by 7-2 decision.
Joining Jones with a winning percentage at 67% or greater are 132-pounder Jackson Strain at 14-7, 152 Beau Zoucha at 15-5 and 182 Jed Jones at 18-6.
Strain took runner-up at Broken Bow and Elgin and has 10 total pins. Zoucha was fourth at Broken Bow, runner-up at Elgin and has 11 pins. Jed Jones took silver at Broken Bow, gold in Elgin but has had more competitive matches than his teammates. He has six pins on the year.
Koch also mentioned 14-13 Korbe Urkoski at 138 as a wrestler that has made his presence known. Urkoski was fourth at Broken Bow and a runner-up at Elgin.
"Jaxson continues to improve his craft daily and is finding new ways to win and be better," Koch said. "I've had many very good wrestlers through my coaching career, and Jaxson definitely ranks in the top three. I am excited to see what many of them continue to do and see where this season leads them."
With about five weeks to go before the district meet, Koch said the roster has, with the exception of one, all reached its expected weight. Currently, the lineup consists of Ashton Johnson at 120, Strain at 132, Urkoski at 138, Zoucha at 152, Mason Tenski, Rocco Gehring and Spencer Kula at 160, Jaxson Jones at 170, Jed Jones at 182 and Gunner Fink at heavyweight.
Tenski is working on dropping to 152, which may push Zoucha down to 145 depending on who wins the wrestle off. It's not the lineup Koch expected - nearly everyone is in a slightly heavier class than he had planned - but Koch said the current makeup is working just fine.
Initially, there was some concern that an overall lack of depth might hold the group back from achieving its goals. Instead, the Titans have maximized their contributions and, for the most part, matched what Koch thought was possible before the holiday break.
"We finished strong at Broken Bow, had an amazing showing at the Platteview duals placing sixth out of 16 with many teams being a lot bigger than us, then won the EPPJ tournament," he said. "That was our first tournament team title, and to do it with less numbers on the team than we had in the past is an awesome accomplishment. We didn't have the best showing at the Fillmore Central Holiday Tournament coming off the moratorium but we picked it back up shortly after that."
Twin River was at a triangular at Neligh/Oakdale on Thursday night, travels to the Cross County Invite on Jan. 16, duals with Central City on Jan. 21, has an invite in Madison on Jan. 22, a triangular at Plainview on Jan. 28, conference at Pender on Jan. 30, subdistrict at Plainview on Feb. 5 and district at Centennial on Feb. 13.
"I wouldn't say anything has really changed so far. We still plan to send as many to state and have a great chance of doing so in my opinion," Koch said. "I believe the only goal that has changed is, instead of winning as many duals as possible this season, the new goal is to win the head-to-head battle since most duals we will lose due to lack of depth. I hope we continue to grow, learn, and become better as the season goes on."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.