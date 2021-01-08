Titans maximizing quality to find success

Twin River wrestling took to the mat Tuesday night at home against St. Paul for its first event of the New Year. The Titans entered the night with just one ranked wrestler listed by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, a 5-9 dual record and one tournament title to go with a third-place trophy.

Yet, while the lineup has holes that make duals a challenge, it's the last part of that previous statement that gives the Titans hope for another big finish over the next six weeks.

Four of the team's 10 wrestlers have won two-thirds or more of their matches. That contingent is led by 170-pound No. 4 Jaxson Jones. Jones is 23-1, coming off a state medal and an appearance in the state semifinals.

Twin River took 24th in Omaha a year ago with one fourth-place medalist (Jones) and four qualifiers. The Titans have designs on a top-15 finish this February and perhaps six or more team members on the mat.

It took some time for the lineup to solidify in the first half of the season, and while that lineup has a handful of open weights, Twin River still believes its talent more so than its numbers will make for an exciting run to the state tournament.