Titans raise Elgin team trophy

Jones picked up a forfeit, two pins, an 11-1 major and a 10-3 decision. Gehring accepted a forfeit and scored four pins. Jed Jones took two forfeits, won in an 11-1 major, 8-5 win and 11-5 victory.

Only five head-to-head matches were wrestled in the High Plains dual. Twin River won two and accepted four forfeits. Seven matches were held against Louisville and Twin River won all of them to go with two forfeits.

Twin River won four against Nebraska City, lost five and gave away four forfeits. The Titans built a 37-12 lead over West Point-Beemer then survived losing the final five matches. Gunner Fink losing 3-2 and not giving away bonus points at heavy weight proved to be the difference.

Twin River won five matches over Platteview, lost four and gave away five forfeits.

"Overall, I am severely pumped by our team's gusty performance over the past two days," coach Kalin Koch said. "We had a ton of wrestling over the past two days with an overall team record of 56-20 through this weekend.

"...Taking home sixth one day with lots of bigger teams in the event and then turning around to a first place finish is no easy task, but our boys stuck after it. I truly believe our motto this year on the back of our shirts 'Find A Way' is truly the best way to describe us this year."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.