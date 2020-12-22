Titans raise Elgin team trophy

Twin River wrestling sent six to the finals and won three gold medals on Saturday at the Elgin Public/Pope John Invite.
All nine Titans that took to the mat collected hardware and pushed Twin River to the top of the standings for a six-point win over Plainview.
Champions included unbeaten Jaxson Jones at 170 pounds winning three matches with a pin, 7-0 decision and 11-1 major decision and Jed Jones at 182 also going 3-0 on two pins and a 4-2 sudden victory.
Jackson Strain at 132, Korbe Urkoski at 138, Beau Zoucha at 152 and Spencer Kula at 160 all qualified for the finals but came up just short.
Strain won three matches before suffering a pin to Tanner Frahm from Plainview. Urkoski took a bye and two pins into finals where he was pinned by Kyle Oakley of Central Valley. Zoucha won by pin and 7-2 ahead of a third-period pinfall loss to Archer Grint of Twin Loup. Kula competed in a round robin bracket, lost his opening match to Kade Bottorf of Twin Loup then won three straight with pins.
Ashton Johnson took fourth at 120, Rocco Gehring was third at 170 and Gunner Fink was third at 285.
The Titans were 3-2 in dual action the previous night at Platteview and took sixth. Jaxson Jones, Rocco Gehring and Jed Jones each went a perfect 5-0.
Jones picked up a forfeit, two pins, an 11-1 major and a 10-3 decision. Gehring accepted a forfeit and scored four pins. Jed Jones took two forfeits, won in an 11-1 major, 8-5 win and 11-5 victory.
Only five head-to-head matches were wrestled in the High Plains dual. Twin River won two and accepted four forfeits. Seven matches were held against Louisville and Twin River won all of them to go with two forfeits.
Twin River won four against Nebraska City, lost five and gave away four forfeits. The Titans built a 37-12 lead over West Point-Beemer then survived losing the final five matches. Gunner Fink losing 3-2 and not giving away bonus points at heavy weight proved to be the difference.
Twin River won five matches over Platteview, lost four and gave away five forfeits.
"Overall, I am severely pumped by our team's gusty performance over the past two days," coach Kalin Koch said. "We had a ton of wrestling over the past two days with an overall team record of 56-20 through this weekend.
"...Taking home sixth one day with lots of bigger teams in the event and then turning around to a first place finish is no easy task, but our boys stuck after it. I truly believe our motto this year on the back of our shirts 'Find A Way' is truly the best way to describe us this year."