Top teams pose problems for TR at home tournament

"Wes had a great command on his curve ball and was getting ahead in the counts," Lemburg said. "The win was huge for the guys; because of our tough schedule, any wins are big."

DCB 14, Twin River 2

DCB led 13-0 after two innings and never allowed Twin River a chance to get back into the game.

The Titans two runs came in the top of the third off of singles by Urkoski and Heidtbrink.

"Sunday’s game we had our top two pitchers available but both had sore arms so it limited our pitching options and DCB just hit the ball very well," Lemburg said. "It’s been a challenge this year to get the arms ready in a short few weeks of practice. We have a few days off to get rested up and we will get back at it."

Twin River is in action next at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Albion.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.