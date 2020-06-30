Top teams pose problems for TR at home tournament

The Twin River Titans American Legion Seniors hosted their home tournament this past weekend, playing three games and finishing 1-2.
The Titans lost to Palmer, Wolbach and Greeley (PWG) 15-7 on Friday, but responded with a 7-5 win over Wilber on Saturday.
Twin River faced its toughest test on Sunday, taking on last year's state champion Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus (DCB) in a rematch from nine days earlier. DCB took that one 7-1 then handed Twin River a 14-2 loss on Sunday.
"DCB was Seniors state champs last year and PWG was Juniors state champs so both were very good teams and our tournament was full of state caliber teams," Twin River head coach Chad Lemburg said.
PWG 15, Twin River 7
Twin River took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second, but PWG scored seven in the bottom of the inning and never looked back.
PWG added two more in the third before Twin River closed the gap to 9-7 in the fifth, but PWG closed the game out by scoring six in the fifth to end the game via the mercy rule.
Noah Jones and Korbe Urkoski each tallied two hits to lead the Titans offensively.
Twin River 7, Wilber 5
After both teams scored one run in the first inning, Twin River commanded the second with six runs and a 7-1 lead.
After a walk, Conner Oberhauser doubled to put runners on second and third and Tony Jarecky singled to load the bases. Korbe Urkoski singled in a run, which opened the floodgates for Twin River.
Reid Heidtbrink, Chase Buhl and Kyle Sterup had three consecutive singles, and Wes Graham grounded out forcing in Sterup for another run.
Wilber scored two in the fifth and one in the seventh but couldn't get any closer.
Urkoski led the Titans at the plate with two hits, two RBIs and one run. Buhl finished with one hit, three RBIs and a run.
Heidtbrink started on the mound where he pitched one inning. He allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one batter. Graham came in to relieve Heidtbrink and pitched the final six innings allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out seven batters.
"Wes had a great command on his curve ball and was getting ahead in the counts," Lemburg said. "The win was huge for the guys; because of our tough schedule, any wins are big."
DCB 14, Twin River 2
DCB led 13-0 after two innings and never allowed Twin River a chance to get back into the game.
The Titans two runs came in the top of the third off of singles by Urkoski and Heidtbrink.
"Sunday’s game we had our top two pitchers available but both had sore arms so it limited our pitching options and DCB just hit the ball very well," Lemburg said. "It’s been a challenge this year to get the arms ready in a short few weeks of practice. We have a few days off to get rested up and we will get back at it."
Twin River is in action next at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Albion.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
