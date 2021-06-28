Tourist Like Me wins at 37-1

Tourist Like Me came out the gate second and raced to the lead by a head at the quarter pole, Haar kept the 4-year-old out front and continued to gain separation from there. It was a length at the halfway mark and three lengths for the stretch. The win by four lengths earned $3,180 for owner Sheryl Suchette as part of a $5,300 claiming race for fillies and mares that have never won two races.

Trainer John Shephard earned his second win of the season in Columbus after Hay Hay My My hit the line first in the fifth race on June 18.

David C. Anderson leads in the money among all trainers with nearly $36,000 in winnings for his 34 entries. Gregorio Rivera is in second with just over $20,000. Anderson is tied for the lead in total wins at five with Juan Chavez. Chavez sits third in trainer earnings at $19,030.

Anderson Racing LLC has had a winner, three seconds and two thirds and narrowly sits atop the owner standings at $12,254. Lisa Dreyer has three wins and two thirds and is just behind at $11,598. Dreyer is tops in terms of total wins. Five other owners are tied with two wins.

Jockey Adrian Ramos won twice on Sunday to tie Chris Fackler for second on the weekend in total wins. Scott Bethke took the top spot with his three Friday victories. That trio makes up the top of the jockey earnings.