Tourist Like Me wins at 37-1

Tourist Like Me, a Kentucky-bred filly, that came in last just 15 days earlier brought a glimmer of sunshine to what was an otherwise tough weekend of racing at Columbus Agricultural Park.
Race fans scattered from the grandstand on Friday prematurely when rain and thunderstorms moved into the area and canceled the final two races on the card. Weather also canceled proceedings on Saturday and left the track seven races short of what was originally scheduled.
That, plus four wins by favorites on Friday, meant a less than lucrative couple of days at the betting window.
But in Sunday's final race, jockey Nathan Haar took Tourist Like Me, a 37-1 longshot at the gate to her second win of the year from a leading position at the quarter pole onward.
Tourist Like Me paid (all based on $2 wagers) winner tickets $77.60, combined with Holiday Chimes for a $492 exacta and was part of a trifecta that raked in over $11,000.
Friday featured somewhat of a duel between jockeys Scott Behke and Chris Fackler. Bethke rode the first two winners and Fackler the next two before Bethke regained the lead prior to the rain.
The Columbus racing season comes to a close this weekend with Friday night races at 6:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"We're very disappointed (in the adjustments to the schedule) but the safety of the horses and the jockeys are the most important thing," Columbus Exposition and Racing member Dan Clarey said. "People understand that."
Tourist Like Me came out the gate second and raced to the lead by a head at the quarter pole, Haar kept the 4-year-old out front and continued to gain separation from there. It was a length at the halfway mark and three lengths for the stretch. The win by four lengths earned $3,180 for owner Sheryl Suchette as part of a $5,300 claiming race for fillies and mares that have never won two races.
Trainer John Shephard earned his second win of the season in Columbus after Hay Hay My My hit the line first in the fifth race on June 18.
David C. Anderson leads in the money among all trainers with nearly $36,000 in winnings for his 34 entries. Gregorio Rivera is in second with just over $20,000. Anderson is tied for the lead in total wins at five with Juan Chavez. Chavez sits third in trainer earnings at $19,030.
Anderson Racing LLC has had a winner, three seconds and two thirds and narrowly sits atop the owner standings at $12,254. Lisa Dreyer has three wins and two thirds and is just behind at $11,598. Dreyer is tops in terms of total wins. Five other owners are tied with two wins.
Jockey Adrian Ramos won twice on Sunday to tie Chris Fackler for second on the weekend in total wins. Scott Bethke took the top spot with his three Friday victories. That trio makes up the top of the jockey earnings.
Fackler has ridden 10 winners, six seconds and nine thirds for over $49,000. Ramos is second with $45,650, eight wins, eight seconds and six thirds. Bethke is at just over $40,000 behind nine winners, four seconds and five thirds.
No other jockeys have more than $30,000 prize money generated nor more than four victories.
Bethke rode Lots of Shade and Gaspergou to wins in the first two races on Friday then answered two wins by Fackler with a third of the night on the saddle of Ticker. Fackler took Creasy in the third and Wings Up in the fourth to the winner's circle.
Gaspergou joined Ize Discreet Rose as the only two horses to win twice in Columbus thus far. Fackler navigated the mare to a win on June 12 then gave way to Bethke who did the same on June 19.
Gaspergou, a 4-year-old gelding from Kentucky, passed the field with Bethke at the controls on June 11 then again on Friday.
Friday's winners included 6-5, 1-2, 7-5 and 2-1 favorites. Gaspergou was the only non-favorite to win at 9-1.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.