Track opens Friday for late spring race season

Columbus Exposition and Racing, Agricultural Park and the Platte County Ag Society bring back a decades-long tradition on Friday when horse racing returns to Columbus after a pandemic-canceled season away.
For the first time in a generation, race fans, bettors, jockeys, trainers and horses will grace the dirt oval at 822 15th St. in spring after a few decades of racing in August.
In an effort to organize a Nebraska racing calendar with fewer gaps between meets in Grand Island, Omaha, Lincoln and Columbus, Ag Park moves up in the rotation following four weekends of action at Horseman's Park in Omaha.
Although racing will continue long into the future after voters passed gambling initiatives in November, this upcoming meet appears to be one of final two to be held at Ag Park. CER is in the late stages of selecting a casino operator to build and run a facility on land previously held by the Columbus Event Center and Wishbones.
The future potential of a casino/race track combined with the absence of racing for a year make Friday's first post time at 6:30 p.m. perhaps one of the most highly anticipated starts to a racing season in a long time.
"We've been excited. We ran four races last year (in order to renew the simulcasting license) and that wasn't enough. It was a tough year for racing fans in Columbus," CER member Dan Cleary said. "We can't wait to get going again, and we're really looking forward to this year."
Columbus will hold a 10-day meet that consists of alternating three and two-day weekend races. This weekend and the weekend of July 2-3 will run Friday and Saturday. Three-day weekend races are held June 18-20 and June 25-27.
Post times for Friday and Saturday are at 6:30 p.m. Sunday racing begins at 2 p.m. The one exception is Saturday, July 3 when racing begins at 2 p.m.
"It's going to be different. We're hoping the year off will get people excited to come back," Cleary said. "We know there's probably a little more things going on in June than there is in August. Hopefully we'll get all the race fans out. I think it's going to be a good year."
Race fans will recognize an identical set up as the last race meet in August 2019. A taco truck and barbecue will be two additional food options to the regular concession stands. There are also various locations for beer and mixed drinks.
As in the past, those wishing to be seated at a table in the concourse along the track should contact CER for a reservation: 402-562-8009.
Columbus held springtime races in the 1990s. Ag Park also ran a longer schedule with more race dates 20-plus years ago. How fans will react to a new spot in the calendar is something Ag Park Office Manager Sarah Middleton is looking forward to finding out.
"It's hard to know what to expect," she said.
In total, the 2021 racing season has 10 dates: June 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, July 2 and 3.
"I think it's a good deal for Columbus. A lot of people enjoy the horse races," Platte County Ag Society Board Vice Chairman Gregg Melliger said. "It's something to do, it's a nice family outing, kids like to watch the horses run and it's a good atmosphere. It's good ole' Midwest fun."
The ballot measures approved in November opened up Nebraska to casino gambling at the six race tracks in the state. Since that time, the legislature has been working out how to combine the racing commission with a new gambling commission and debating various other aspects of a new era including sports betting.
The Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association submitted a $2.4 million building permit on May 28 to transform the simulcast building near the Lincoln race track into a temporary casino floor with 300 slot machines.
Ho-Chunk Inc., the casino operator in Lincoln, is currently in the works for a $220 million casino/race track project that is expected to last 18-24 months. The temporary gambling space is meant to fill that void.
CER hasn't yet chosen a casino operator, but hopes to have that resolved before the live meet concludes just before Independence Day. In the meantime, and in the interim before the casino project is complete, CER is also exploring options for temporary gambling spaces. None of that will be completed for gaming during the meet, and planning for something similar to Lincoln's pre-casino options remains in the early stages.
"We're still figuring out what we can do and where we can do it," Cleary said. "We haven't made any definite plans on that. As soon as the rules and the regulations get written we'd certainly like to have something going somewhere."
How the future unfolds brings a whole new level of excitement to the upcoming meet. As fans head back to Ag Park and horses come back to the paddock, there's a definite level of anticipation hanging around Columbus.
"There is a different feel about it," Cleary said. "We're excited about what's going on in the future."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.