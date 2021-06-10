Track opens Friday for late spring race season

Columbus will hold a 10-day meet that consists of alternating three and two-day weekend races. This weekend and the weekend of July 2-3 will run Friday and Saturday. Three-day weekend races are held June 18-20 and June 25-27.

Post times for Friday and Saturday are at 6:30 p.m. Sunday racing begins at 2 p.m. The one exception is Saturday, July 3 when racing begins at 2 p.m.

"It's going to be different. We're hoping the year off will get people excited to come back," Cleary said. "We know there's probably a little more things going on in June than there is in August. Hopefully we'll get all the race fans out. I think it's going to be a good year."

Race fans will recognize an identical set up as the last race meet in August 2019. A taco truck and barbecue will be two additional food options to the regular concession stands. There are also various locations for beer and mixed drinks.

As in the past, those wishing to be seated at a table in the concourse along the track should contact CER for a reservation: 402-562-8009.

Columbus held springtime races in the 1990s. Ag Park also ran a longer schedule with more race dates 20-plus years ago. How fans will react to a new spot in the calendar is something Ag Park Office Manager Sarah Middleton is looking forward to finding out.