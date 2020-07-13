Tuesday Sports on Deck

Tuesday
CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Kearney
5 & 7:30 p.m. Pawne Park
Junior Reds at Albion
5:30 p.m. Albion Sports Complex
Lakeview Seniors at Albion
8 p.m. Albion Sports Complex
Twin River Juniors/Seniors at Wilber
4 & 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Cornerstone Seniors vs. Grand Island USave
5 & 7:30 p.m. Pawnee Park
Junior Reds at Battle Creek
5:30 p.m. Battle Creek City Park
Lakeview Seniors at Battle Creek
8 p.m. Battle Creek City Park
SOS Juniors/Seniors at North Bend
5:30 & 8 p.m.
Thursday
US 30 Speedway Racing 8 p.m.
Albion Juniors/Seniors vs. SOS
5:30 & 8 p.m. Albion Sports Complex
Friday
Cornerstone Seniors at Roncalli/Creighton Prep
3 & 5:30 p.m. Brown Park - Omaha
CUFCU Junior Blues at Fremont
5 & 7:30 p.m. Schilke Field
Junior Reds at West Point
5:30 p.m. Neligh Park
Lakeview Seniors at West Point
8 p.m. Neligh Park
Saturday
Cornerstone Seniors at Omaha North
11 a.m. Fontenelle Park - Omaha
Sunday
SOS Juniors/Seniors at Wilber
4 & 6:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!