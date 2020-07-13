You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday Sports on Deck
Tuesday Sports on Deck

Tuesday

CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Kearney

5 & 7:30 p.m. Pawne Park

Junior Reds at Albion

5:30 p.m. Albion Sports Complex

Lakeview Seniors at Albion

8 p.m. Albion Sports Complex

Twin River Juniors/Seniors at Wilber

4 & 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Cornerstone Seniors vs. Grand Island USave

5 & 7:30 p.m. Pawnee Park

Junior Reds at Battle Creek

5:30 p.m. Battle Creek City Park

Lakeview Seniors at Battle Creek

8 p.m. Battle Creek City Park

SOS Juniors/Seniors at North Bend

5:30 & 8 p.m.

Thursday

US 30 Speedway Racing 8 p.m.

Albion Juniors/Seniors vs. SOS

5:30 & 8 p.m. Albion Sports Complex

Friday

Cornerstone Seniors at Roncalli/Creighton Prep

3 & 5:30 p.m. Brown Park - Omaha

CUFCU Junior Blues at Fremont

5 & 7:30 p.m. Schilke Field

Junior Reds at West Point

5:30 p.m. Neligh Park

Lakeview Seniors at West Point

8 p.m. Neligh Park

Saturday

Cornerstone Seniors at Omaha North

11 a.m. Fontenelle Park - Omaha

Sunday

SOS Juniors/Seniors at Wilber

4 & 6:30 p.m.

