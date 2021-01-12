Tuesday Sports on Deck

Basketball
Lakeview at Pierce 5:45/7:15 p.m.
Scotus vs. Norfolk Catholic 6/7:30 p.m.
Boone Central at Hartington CC 5:45/7:15 p.m.
HLHF at Wisner-Pilger 6/7:30 p.m.
Osceola at NE Christian 6/7:30 p.m.
Twin River at Aquinas 6/7:30 p.m.
David City vs Raymond Central 6/7:30
East Butler at NE Lutheran 6/7:30
Shelby-Rising City vs Centennial 6/7:30
Schuyler at Seward 6/7:30
Howells-Dodge girls at Lutheran High NE 6
Bowling
Columbus at Norfolk 4 p.m.
Swimming
Columbus at Norfolk 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Columbus at Norfolk 7 p.m.
Howells-Dodge vs. Stanton 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today