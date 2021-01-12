 Skip to main content
Tuesday Sports on Deck
Sports on Deck

Tuesday Sports on Deck

{{featured_button_text}}
Camille Pelan

Scotus senior Camille Pelan and the Shamrocks look to get back on track Tuesday at home against Norfolk Catholic after back-to-back losses.

 NATE TENOPIR THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Basketball

Lakeview at Pierce 5:45/7:15 p.m.

Scotus vs. Norfolk Catholic 6/7:30 p.m.

Boone Central at Hartington CC 5:45/7:15 p.m.

HLHF at Wisner-Pilger 6/7:30 p.m.

Osceola at NE Christian 6/7:30 p.m.

Twin River at Aquinas 6/7:30 p.m.

David City vs Raymond Central 6/7:30

East Butler at NE Lutheran 6/7:30

Shelby-Rising City vs Centennial 6/7:30

Schuyler at Seward 6/7:30

Howells-Dodge girls at Lutheran High NE 6

Bowling

Columbus at Norfolk 4 p.m.

Swimming

Columbus at Norfolk 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Columbus at Norfolk 7 p.m.

Howells-Dodge vs. Stanton 7 p.m.

