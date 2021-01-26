 Skip to main content
Tuesday Sports on Deck
Ernest Hausmann

Ernest Hausmann and the Columbus boys travel to Norfolk on Tuesday looking for their first win in a rivalry game against the Panthers.

 Nate Tenopir

Basketball

Columbus High boys at Norfolk 7:30 p.m.

Scotus at Aquinas 6 p.m.

High Plains boys vs. BDS (Shelby) 5 p.m.

High Plains girls vs. East Butler (Shelby) 6:30 p.m.

HLHF at Oakland-Craig 6 p.m.

St. Francis at St. Edward 6 p.m.

Howells-Dodge vs. Battle Creek 6 p.m.

David City at Mead 4/5 p.m.

Schuyler girls at Aurora 6 p.m.

Clarkson/Leigh at Wisner-Pilger 6 p.m.

Bowling

Columbus at Double Dual (Western Bowl Omaha) Noon

Howells-Dodge vs. Wayne 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

Columbus at Kearney 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Lakeview/Scotus at Boone Central 6 p.m.

CCO at CRC Tournament (East Butler) 4 p.m.

Schuyler vs. West Point-Beemer 6:30 p.m.

