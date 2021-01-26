Tuesday Sports on Deck

Basketball
Columbus High boys at Norfolk 7:30 p.m.
Scotus at Aquinas 6 p.m.
High Plains boys vs. BDS (Shelby) 5 p.m.
High Plains girls vs. East Butler (Shelby) 6:30 p.m.
HLHF at Oakland-Craig 6 p.m.
St. Francis at St. Edward 6 p.m.
Howells-Dodge vs. Battle Creek 6 p.m.
David City at Mead 4/5 p.m.
Schuyler girls at Aurora 6 p.m.
Clarkson/Leigh at Wisner-Pilger 6 p.m.
Bowling
Columbus at Double Dual (Western Bowl Omaha) Noon
Howells-Dodge vs. Wayne 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
Columbus at Kearney 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Lakeview/Scotus at Boone Central 6 p.m.
CCO at CRC Tournament (East Butler) 4 p.m.