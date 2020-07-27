Tuesday Sports on Deck

Tuesday
SOS Juniors vs. Tecumseh
5:30 p.m. Shelby
SOS Seniors vs. Tecumseh
8 p.m. Shelby
Wednesday
OWA Junior Reds vs. Arlington
5:30 p.m. Pawnee Park
Bank of the Valley vs. Arlington
8 p.m. Pawnee Park
Thursday
Cornerstone Seniors at Grand Island
5 & 7:30 p.m. Ryder Park
Dirt Track Racing
US 30 Speedway 8 p.m.
Friday
Bank of the Valley at 0'Neill
5 p.m. Schaffer Park
Sunday
Twin River Juniors at SOS
2 p.m. Shelby
Twin River Seniors at SOS
4:30 p.m. Shelby
