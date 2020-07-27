You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tuesday Sports on Deck
View Comments

Tuesday Sports on Deck

{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball

Tuesday

SOS Juniors vs. Tecumseh

5:30 p.m. Shelby

SOS Seniors vs. Tecumseh

8 p.m. Shelby

Wednesday

OWA Junior Reds vs. Arlington

5:30 p.m. Pawnee Park

Bank of the Valley vs. Arlington

8 p.m. Pawnee Park

Thursday

Cornerstone Seniors at Grand Island

5 & 7:30 p.m. Ryder Park

Dirt Track Racing

US 30 Speedway 8 p.m.

Friday

Bank of the Valley at 0'Neill

5 p.m. Schaffer Park

Sunday

Twin River Juniors at SOS

2 p.m. Shelby

Twin River Seniors at SOS

4:30 p.m. Shelby 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Jacob Wagoner delivers game-winning hit for Junior Blues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News