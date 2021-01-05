 Skip to main content
Tuesday Sports On Deck
Sports on Deck

Tuesday Sports On Deck

Ernest Hausmann

Junior Ernest Hausmann and the Columbus High boys will be seeking their first win in a rematch Tuesday at Fremont.

 Nate Tenopir

Bowling

HLHF at Plainview

Basketball

Columbus at Fremont 6/7:45 p.m.

Scotus vs. O’Neill 6/7:45 p.m.

Cross County at Osceola 6/7:30 p.m.

Saint Francis vs. Norfolk Catholic 7:15 p.m.

St. Edward at Elba 6/7:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Boone Central at Wayne Triangular 6/7:45 p.m.

CCO at High Plains 6 p.m.

Twin River vs. St. Paul 6:30 p.m.

