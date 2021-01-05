Tuesday Sports On Deck

Bowling
HLHF at Plainview
Basketball
Columbus at Fremont 6/7:45 p.m.
Scotus vs. O’Neill 6/7:45 p.m.
Cross County at Osceola 6/7:30 p.m.
Saint Francis vs. Norfolk Catholic 7:15 p.m.
St. Edward at Elba 6/7:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Boone Central at Wayne Triangular 6/7:45 p.m.
CCO at High Plains 6 p.m.
Twin River vs. St. Paul 6:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today