 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday Sports on Deck
View Comments
Tuesday Sports on Deck

Tuesday Sports on Deck

{{featured_button_text}}

Basketball

Lakeview vs. Milford 6:15/8 p.m.

Scotus at North Bend 6/7:45 p.m.

Cross County at Dorchester 6/7:45 p.m.

High Plains vs. Heartland 6:15/8 p.m.

HLHF at Summerland 6/7:45 p.m.

St. Francis Conference Tournament

Twin River vs. Wisner/Pilger 6/7:45 p.m.

Bowling

Boone Central vs. Wayne 4:30 p.m.

HLHF at Dodge 4:30 p.m.

Swimming

Columbus at Beatrice 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Boone Central vs. Crofton 6 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News