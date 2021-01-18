Tuesday Sports on Deck

Basketball
Lakeview vs. Milford 6:15/8 p.m.
Scotus at North Bend 6/7:45 p.m.
Cross County at Dorchester 6/7:45 p.m.
High Plains vs. Heartland 6:15/8 p.m.
HLHF at Summerland 6/7:45 p.m.
St. Francis Conference Tournament
Twin River vs. Wisner/Pilger 6/7:45 p.m.
Bowling
Boone Central vs. Wayne 4:30 p.m.
HLHF at Dodge 4:30 p.m.
Swimming
Columbus at Beatrice 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Boone Central vs. Crofton 6 p.m.
