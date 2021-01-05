Tuesday Sports Wrap

Fremont 83, Columbus High Boys 79: Columbus mounted a furious comeback in the fourth quarter but 30 points in eight minutes wasn't enough to overcome a 60-49 deficit at the start of the frame.

Fremont's Carter Sintek got going from early on, sank four first-quarter 3-pointers and pushed his side to a 26-19 lead after the first eight minutes. Columbus was chasing the rest of the way. Four CHS players had 15 or more points, but it wasn't enough.

Sintek had a game-high 28 for the Tigers. Sam Kwapnioski led Columbus with 20, Blake Thompson and Ernest Hausmann had 18 and Ean Luebbe had 17.

CHS, beset by injuries this season, was still without Garrett Esch. Luebbe returned for his first game since Dec. 18. Tadan Bell had earned more playing time with those absences then rolled his ankle two days earlier and was out of the lineup. Caleb Mulder, who had yet to play because of a broken hand in the preseason, broke his other hand in warmups for the junior varsity game.

Scotus girls 52, St. Paul 28: The Shamrocks started off with an icy cold touch but then opened it up with a 10-0 run in the second quarter. Scotus led 22-10 at halftime then stretched that to 34-19 after the third. Junior Grace Mustard scored a career-high 19 and had nine of those in the pivotal second quarter.