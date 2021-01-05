Tuesday Sports Wrap

Fremont 83, Columbus High Boys 79: Columbus mounted a furious comeback in the fourth quarter but 30 points in eight minutes wasn't enough to overcome a 60-49 deficit at the start of the frame.
Fremont's Carter Sintek got going from early on, sank four first-quarter 3-pointers and pushed his side to a 26-19 lead after the first eight minutes. Columbus was chasing the rest of the way. Four CHS players had 15 or more points, but it wasn't enough.
Sintek had a game-high 28 for the Tigers. Sam Kwapnioski led Columbus with 20, Blake Thompson and Ernest Hausmann had 18 and Ean Luebbe had 17.
CHS, beset by injuries this season, was still without Garrett Esch. Luebbe returned for his first game since Dec. 18. Tadan Bell had earned more playing time with those absences then rolled his ankle two days earlier and was out of the lineup. Caleb Mulder, who had yet to play because of a broken hand in the preseason, broke his other hand in warmups for the junior varsity game.
Scotus girls 52, St. Paul 28: The Shamrocks started off with an icy cold touch but then opened it up with a 10-0 run in the second quarter. Scotus led 22-10 at halftime then stretched that to 34-19 after the third. Junior Grace Mustard scored a career-high 19 and had nine of those in the pivotal second quarter.
Cross County boys 52, Osceola 37: Tied 26-26 in the third quarter, Osceola sophomore standout Isaiah Zelasney picked up his fourth foul and went to the bench. Cross County then went on a 10-1 run to close out the third quarter and take the lead for good.
Cory Hollinger led the Cougars with a team-high 20 points while Zelasney topped the Buldogs with 21. Sixteen of those were scored in the first half.
Cross County scored five of its 10 straight from Osceola turnovers when Zelasney, the primary ballhandler, was resting on the sideline.
Fremont 87, Columbus girls 43: The No. 2 team in Class A forced Columbus into 27 turnovers and hit 13 3-pointers. Senior Jaleigh Adams-Tuls led Columbus with 12 points and was 6 for 8 shooting.
Humphrey St. Francis girls 71, Norfolk Catholic 46: The Flyers delivered payback for the second time this year behind 33 points from Allison Weidner.
Following a 37-point win over Summerland in a revenge win on Dec. 17, St. Francis defeated Norfolk Catholic by 25 on Tuesday night. Summerland and Norfolk Catholic were the only teams to take down St. Francis last year before the loss in the D-2 title game.
St. Paul 65, Scotus boys 42
St. Edward boys 71, Elba 32: Three players scored in double figures for a Beaver squad that shot just 38% but created 82 shots. Isaac Roberts scored 18 points, Payton Fitchner had 12 and Edgar Irineo had 11.
Elba 38, St. Edward girls 33: Neither team shot particularly well but it was a two-point first quarter that had the Beavers playing catch up all night. St. Ed hit 15 of 49 and creates 10 steals but rarely took advantage of those extra possessions. Senior Emma Olson scored 19 points and earned nine of those at the free throw line.