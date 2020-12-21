Turnovers costly for CHS girls in two losses

Columbus High girls basketball started with better control of the ball on Saturday at Kearney but again fell into several crucial giveaways and suffered a second straight loss in as many days.

The Discoverers scored fewer than 10 points in each of the three quarters, stayed close with defense but then trailed by 19 at the start of the fourth quarter in a 50-33 loss that dropped the team to 1-4.

Columbus shot 50% from the floor but took 20 fewer shots because of 30 total turnovers.

"We did a lot of good things, but we ended with 30 turnovers, 12 in the first half. In the last 3 and 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, we probably had 10 more," coach Dave Licari said. "It came against their full court press. They extended their 1-2-2 out and we didn't attack it very well, but for most of the game we did."

Trailing 22-13 at the start of the third quarter, Columbus kept it under 10 points until those final few minutes when four straight turnovers became four straight Kearney buckets ad chances for a comeback were thwarted.

Carly Gaedeke led Columbus with 11 points and four rebounds.