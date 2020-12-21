Turnovers costly for CHS girls in two losses

Columbus High girls basketball started with better control of the ball on Saturday at Kearney but again fell into several crucial giveaways and suffered a second straight loss in as many days.
The Discoverers scored fewer than 10 points in each of the three quarters, stayed close with defense but then trailed by 19 at the start of the fourth quarter in a 50-33 loss that dropped the team to 1-4.
Columbus shot 50% from the floor but took 20 fewer shots because of 30 total turnovers.
"We did a lot of good things, but we ended with 30 turnovers, 12 in the first half. In the last 3 and 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, we probably had 10 more," coach Dave Licari said. "It came against their full court press. They extended their 1-2-2 out and we didn't attack it very well, but for most of the game we did."
Trailing 22-13 at the start of the third quarter, Columbus kept it under 10 points until those final few minutes when four straight turnovers became four straight Kearney buckets ad chances for a comeback were thwarted.
Carly Gaedeke led Columbus with 11 points and four rebounds.
"We were within five points and there was a 10-1 or 12-2 run that broke the game open," Licari said. "There was a little size differential, and the girls attacked it well, but we can't survive having the total number of attempts like that so out of whack."
North Platte 53, Columbus 37: Columbus gave it away 10 times fewer the nights before but couldn't stop North Plate senior guard Gracie Haneborg who had 24 points and 13 of those in the second quarter.
Yet, while the giveaways were below the team average, 20 of them still led to taking 20 fewer shots than the opponent. The Discoverers were 13 of 33 from the floor while North Platte went 21 of 53.
Gaedeke had 14 points.
"We had 12 of those turnovers in the first half. Their press really bothered us at times, but only two of those were in the full-court press. Seven of the other 10 were because the press hurried us up when we got in the half court," Licari said. "We really struggled maintaining floor balance in the first half. We had quite a few moments where we had too many players on one side of the floor.
"When we did run offense, we got some pretty good looks, we just didn't hit them."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
