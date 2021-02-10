 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Turnovers prove costly for CHS
View Comments

Turnovers prove costly for CHS

{{featured_button_text}}
Elena Batenhorst

CHS senior Elena Batenhorst releases a jumper in the paint in a game earlier this year. Batenhorst scored 14 against Lincoln East in a road loss. 

Columbus High girls basketball turned the ball over 24 times compared to just six for Class A No. 9 (Lincoln Journal Star) Lincoln East in a 58-44 loss.

Senior Elena Batenhorst did everything she could to keep the Discoverers (3-14) in the game, scoring 14 points on a 7-of-12 shooting night, but Lincoln East senior Haley Peterson scored 18 after hitting four 3s to lead the Spartans (9-7).

"The girls did some good things against a good Lincoln East team," head coach Dave Licari said. "We definitely were more aggressive offensively. With the type of pressure that East plays, we were able to get the ball to Elena consistently in the mid to high post area and she was knocking down the shots."

The Spartans held a five-point lead after the first quarter, but the Discovers kept pace in the second and only trailed 29-24 at half time.

Columbus was down just seven points midway through the third quarter when three Discoverer turnovers led to a 7-0 run for Lincoln East. The seven-point deficit was the closest CHS came in the second half.

Despite the loss, Licari said he was happy with how his team handled Lincoln East's defense.

"We have seen some very good full-court presses this year and theirs ranks right up there," he said. "Our total turnover total was still too high but only five of those were directly related to the press as the girls did a pretty good job of looking up to the next pass."

Freshman Carly Gaedeke scored eight, junior Tayler Braun and junior Addie Kudron each added six, senior Becca Hazlett and senior Jaleigh Adams-Tuls each tallied three and junior Claire Renner and junior Logan Kapels each finished with two.

"They are a very good offensive rebounding team and they ended up with only four, which was big. We showed more aggression and a sense of urgency on both ends of the floor throughout the game," Licari said. "We will need to continue that as we are nearing the end of the season and district time."

Columbus High is 7-7 against Lincoln East since 2007 but has lost the last three meetings. The last win came in January 2014 in a 47-41 victory for the Discoverers.

Columbus plays Lincoln Southeast (3-10) on Thursday at home.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Pius girls muscle past CHS
Girls

Pius girls muscle past CHS

  • Updated

The second-leading scorer in Nebraska girls basketball put up 24 and the top-ranked team in the state made quick work of the Columbus High gir…

Win streak still eludes CHS girls
Sports

Win streak still eludes CHS girls

  • Updated

An extended run by the hosts in the second quarter gave Hastings all the cushion it needed to defeat the Columbus High girls on Saturday in Ha…

CHS girls edged by Papio
Sports

CHS girls edged by Papio

  • Updated

A fourth-quarter comeback came up just short for the Columbus High girls, thwarting an excellent defensive effort during a 39-37 loss Saturday…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News