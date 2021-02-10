Turnovers prove costly for CHS

Columbus High girls basketball turned the ball over 24 times compared to just six for Class A No. 9 (Lincoln Journal Star) Lincoln East in a 58-44 loss.

Senior Elena Batenhorst did everything she could to keep the Discoverers (3-14) in the game, scoring 14 points on a 7-of-12 shooting night, but Lincoln East senior Haley Peterson scored 18 after hitting four 3s to lead the Spartans (9-7).

"The girls did some good things against a good Lincoln East team," head coach Dave Licari said. "We definitely were more aggressive offensively. With the type of pressure that East plays, we were able to get the ball to Elena consistently in the mid to high post area and she was knocking down the shots."

The Spartans held a five-point lead after the first quarter, but the Discovers kept pace in the second and only trailed 29-24 at half time.

Columbus was down just seven points midway through the third quarter when three Discoverer turnovers led to a 7-0 run for Lincoln East. The seven-point deficit was the closest CHS came in the second half.

Despite the loss, Licari said he was happy with how his team handled Lincoln East's defense.