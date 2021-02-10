Turnovers prove costly for CHS

Columbus High girls basketball turned the ball over 24 times compared to just six for Class A No. 9 (Lincoln Journal Star) Lincoln East in a 58-44 loss.
Senior Elena Batenhorst did everything she could to keep the Discoverers (3-14) in the game, scoring 14 points on a 7-of-12 shooting night, but Lincoln East senior Haley Peterson scored 18 after hitting four 3s to lead the Spartans (9-7).
"The girls did some good things against a good Lincoln East team," head coach Dave Licari said. "We definitely were more aggressive offensively. With the type of pressure that East plays, we were able to get the ball to Elena consistently in the mid to high post area and she was knocking down the shots."
The Spartans held a five-point lead after the first quarter, but the Discovers kept pace in the second and only trailed 29-24 at half time.
Columbus was down just seven points midway through the third quarter when three Discoverer turnovers led to a 7-0 run for Lincoln East. The seven-point deficit was the closest CHS came in the second half.
Despite the loss, Licari said he was happy with how his team handled Lincoln East's defense.
"We have seen some very good full-court presses this year and theirs ranks right up there," he said. "Our total turnover total was still too high but only five of those were directly related to the press as the girls did a pretty good job of looking up to the next pass."
Freshman Carly Gaedeke scored eight, junior Tayler Braun and junior Addie Kudron each added six, senior Becca Hazlett and senior Jaleigh Adams-Tuls each tallied three and junior Claire Renner and junior Logan Kapels each finished with two.
"They are a very good offensive rebounding team and they ended up with only four, which was big. We showed more aggression and a sense of urgency on both ends of the floor throughout the game," Licari said. "We will need to continue that as we are nearing the end of the season and district time."
Columbus High is 7-7 against Lincoln East since 2007 but has lost the last three meetings. The last win came in January 2014 in a 47-41 victory for the Discoverers.
Columbus plays Lincoln Southeast (3-10) on Thursday at home.
