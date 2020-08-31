 Skip to main content
Twin River drops opener to David City
Twin River drops opener to David City

Owen Koziol

Owen Koziol snags an interception in Friday's game against David City. 

DAVID CITY - Twin River struggled to find its offense in the first half against David City, losing 16-6 in Friday's season opener on the road. 

Twin River (0-1) passed for over 100 yards a game in 2019 but went 0 for 8 on Friday with four interceptions and a fumble.

Senior Chase Buhl rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown to lead the Titans, who finished with 154 yards on the ground. David City (1-0) rushed for 133 yards and passed for 123. 

"I thought in the first half we played a little tentative and we made some mistakes," head coach Bob Fredrickson said. "I thought in second half we played a lot better, and I think both teams were really even. That was a good football game."

The Titans also struggled on third down, converting just two of their eight attempts.

David City scored all 16 of its points in the first half off two touchdowns and a safety. One of the touchdown came off a 84-yard pass on a broken play. The other was a one-yard run. 

Twin River scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 65-yard run from Chase Buhl. 

Chase Buhl

Twin River's Chase Buhl takes a handoff and looks for running room against David City on Friday. 

"I think defensively it's one of the better games we've played,"Frederickson said. "They're big and strong. They have some big kids and I thought our kids really stood up to them." 

Lucas Cook rushed for 29 yards. Ross Hebda led the team in tackles with 10 and Cook was second with nine. Hebda also sacked David City's quarterback twice. Owen Koziol intercepted a pass.

Korbe Urkoski

Korbe Urkoski looks for an open receiver down field in Friday's road game at David City.

Twin River is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday against Crofton (0-0).  

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

