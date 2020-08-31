Twin River drops opener to David City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAVID CITY - Twin River struggled to find its offense in the first half against David City, losing 16-6 in Friday's season opener on the road.

Twin River (0-1) passed for over 100 yards a game in 2019 but went 0 for 8 on Friday with four interceptions and a fumble.

Senior Chase Buhl rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown to lead the Titans, who finished with 154 yards on the ground. David City (1-0) rushed for 133 yards and passed for 123.

"I thought in the first half we played a little tentative and we made some mistakes," head coach Bob Fredrickson said. "I thought in second half we played a lot better, and I think both teams were really even. That was a good football game."

The Titans also struggled on third down, converting just two of their eight attempts.

David City scored all 16 of its points in the first half off two touchdowns and a safety. One of the touchdown came off a 84-yard pass on a broken play. The other was a one-yard run.

Twin River scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 65-yard run from Chase Buhl.