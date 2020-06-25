Twin River Seniors no hit in Central City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twin River Senior hitters had no luck solving the puzzle that was Central City's Tres Gonsior in Wednesday night's road game.

Gonsior went the distance with 104 pitches, no hits, no runs and 12 strikeouts against two walks.

Three different Senior hitters reached base, two on errors and another that was hit by a pitch, but none of the three advanced past second base.

Gonsior's ability to control the Twin River lineup ruined what was an otherwise quality start by Reid Heidtbrink. Heidtbrink threw the first three innings with two hits, one unearned run, three strikeouts and two walks.

Middle relief for the Seniors combined for two innings with six hits and six earned runs.

The loss dropped Twin River to 0-3 following losses to Danneborg-Cairo-Boelus and Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg.

Twin River hosts a home tournament starting Friday with DCB, Albion and SOS all on the bracket.