Twin River Seniors no hit in Central City

Twin River Senior hitters had no luck solving the puzzle that was Central City's Tres Gonsior in Wednesday night's road game.
Gonsior went the distance with 104 pitches, no hits, no runs and 12 strikeouts against two walks.
Three different Senior hitters reached base, two on errors and another that was hit by a pitch, but none of the three advanced past second base.
Gonsior's ability to control the Twin River lineup ruined what was an otherwise quality start by Reid Heidtbrink. Heidtbrink threw the first three innings with two hits, one unearned run, three strikeouts and two walks.
Middle relief for the Seniors combined for two innings with six hits and six earned runs.
The loss dropped Twin River to 0-3 following losses to Danneborg-Cairo-Boelus and Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg.
Twin River hosts a home tournament starting Friday with DCB, Albion and SOS all on the bracket.
Heidtbrink pitched out of a two-on, one-out jam in the fist with back-to-back strikeouts and might have done the same in the second were it not for a passed ball in the final at bat of the frame. Though a run came in from third, Heidtbrink induced a ground ball and avoided any further damage. He worked around two errors and a walk in the third.
Central City added to its lead in the fourth with an RBI groundout when two had reached base. It turned into a 5-0 deficit at the end of five when Central City smashed two doubles, walked once and was hit by a pitch.
Two walks then a single scored the final two runs for the hosts in the sixth.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!