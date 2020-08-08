Twin River volleyball faces similar scenario in setter development

Yet, real, lasting success will require the same formula Twin River followed last year: doing it over and over and over again. Strain already anticipates a repetition-filled start to the fall practice season.

“My plans I’ve written out for the first day of practice, we’re breaking it all the way down to single-leg passing, seated setting…we’re going to start from the very beginning getting rep after rep on simple, fundamental stuff," she said. "That’s about all we’re going to do the first week, work on basic fundamentals, then we’ll do more of the game aspect of it after."

Measuring the progress may be incremental and lost on those outside the Twin River locker room, and that's fine with Strain. Playing better from one set to the next is the immediate focus. It's not the most exciting way to go about playing, but it is the next step for the 2020 Titans.

They'll be back down in D-1 again while playing mostly a C-1 and C-2 schedule. There are only 11 girls on the roster and a general decrease in the female population at the school. Although Twin River will be out-gunned by the team on the other side of the next almost every time out, Strain has seen enough in the past to know that Titans are a bunch of fighters regardless of how the deck is stacked.