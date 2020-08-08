Twin River volleyball faces similar scenario in setter development

Twin River volleyball was left scrambling just before the 2019 season began when an unexpected roster change took away the anticipated setter.
That setter and two other starters have since graduated from a 9-21 squad, leaving half the starting lineup intact, but again lacking a setter. In most normal seasons, coach Julie Strain and her crew could have confronted that situation in the spring and worked toward a solution in the summer.
But of course, nothing has been normal since March.
Instead, the Titans are in an almost exact situation as a year ago. This time they'll go into fall camp having identified the starting setters but again without the necessary reps to feel completely comfortable.
"We were young (last year). We're going to be even more young this year," Strain said. "We have some people coming back, but we have a lot of positions we've got to fill yet this year, too."
Strain's 2018 squad went 18-14, reached the semifinals of the East Husker Tournament and won its opening match of the subdistrict round. That team said goodbye to several members then had to find a new setter just before the beginning of the 2019 campaign.
The timing was, to say the least, less than ideal.
Eva Fehringer stepped in from her outside hitting position and eventually found a groove. Twin River played nearly .500 over the back half of the schedule when Fehringer and her hitters came together.
Understanding that a third starting setter would be needed for a third straight year, Strain and her staff were planning on familiarizing an incoming freshman and a junior with the role over the course of the spring and summer.
There were a handful of individual, socially-distanced open gyms in June ahead of typical, competition-based ones in July as well as a camp at Clarkson/Leigh. It was a start, but that's it. Much of the Titans' work is still in front of them.
Rachael Strain will shift into one setter. Libby Held will be the other in a 6-2 attack. Before the last couple of years, Twin River had the luxury of Gabi and Jessie Wieck setting a combined seven seasons during their careers. A 6-2, then, is a foreign concept to those on the roster. But for this season at least, it's needed in order to ease Held into the position that she will likely hold until the conclusion of her varsity career.
“Starting as a freshman, we’re kind of looking into the future. We shouldn’t have to train anybody because she’ll be around for a while," coach Strain said. "That’s kind of our hope."
If there's an area where Strain can be more than hopeful it's with seniors Sydnei Kemper and Brianna Konwinski. That pairing made strides as go-to hitters as juniors, and Strain said they'll be counted on to do the same again.
Also, Strain has been pleased with the team's serving during open gym. If that turns out to be the case in actual competition, better passing and setting would be sure to follow.
Yet, real, lasting success will require the same formula Twin River followed last year: doing it over and over and over again. Strain already anticipates a repetition-filled start to the fall practice season.
“My plans I’ve written out for the first day of practice, we’re breaking it all the way down to single-leg passing, seated setting…we’re going to start from the very beginning getting rep after rep on simple, fundamental stuff," she said. "That’s about all we’re going to do the first week, work on basic fundamentals, then we’ll do more of the game aspect of it after."
Measuring the progress may be incremental and lost on those outside the Twin River locker room, and that's fine with Strain. Playing better from one set to the next is the immediate focus. It's not the most exciting way to go about playing, but it is the next step for the 2020 Titans.
They'll be back down in D-1 again while playing mostly a C-1 and C-2 schedule. There are only 11 girls on the roster and a general decrease in the female population at the school. Although Twin River will be out-gunned by the team on the other side of the next almost every time out, Strain has seen enough in the past to know that Titans are a bunch of fighters regardless of how the deck is stacked.
“They’re a fun group of kids, they’re fun people, they’re very willing to change and they want to get better," she said. "It’s a low number but it’s a low number of good kids."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!